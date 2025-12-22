Conservatives often talk about how their biggest problem is politics. No, it isn't. The more serious problem is epistemic: people are having a harder and harder time telling the difference between what is true and what just holds a group together. When movements lose that distinction, they don't just get louder or more extreme; they become unable to fix themselves. History, especially Jewish history, is very hard on groups that mix up truth and unity. When the truth falls apart, it becomes harder to tell who is innocent and who is guilty. Power takes over, and the first people to suffer are minorities.

Turning Point USA is a good example of how this failure happens. What started as an attempt to defend conservative ideas through debate has turned into an identity movement, where belonging is more important than proof and loyalty is more important than correction. There was no need for bad intentions or centralized control for this change to happen. It followed a well-known path: growth favored mobilization over persuasion, emotional certainty over intellectual restraint, and unity over disagreement. When people see conservatism as an identity instead of a belief that needs to be defended all the time, truth loses its power.

Long before any one event, Turning Point was already moving toward a model in which conservatism was more of an identity than a way of thinking. This change is not unique, and it doesn't require bad faith. As movements grow, it becomes harder and riskier to argue than to mobilize, and it becomes more important to stay together than to fix things.

When you do well, you have to deal with new problems, like meeting the audience's expectations, dealing with pressure from donors, algorithmic amplification, and the risk to your reputation. Over time, these pressures quietly make emotional certainty more important than intellectual rigor. It starts out as outreach and slowly turns into alignment. What starts as convincing becomes signaling. When identity takes precedence over epistemology, the internal dynamics of the movement shift, regardless of the leaders' intentions.

Charlie Kirk's death in September 2025 did not start this path; it made it go faster and clearer. The deaths of founders, especially violent ones, don't cause structural problems; they just get rid of the last things that used to slow them down. Founders are the institutional memory and first principles that keep incentive structures from going too far off course. When that limit is gone, movements are less guided by their founding logic and more by their size, feelings, and outside pressure.

Kirk's death was not a cause, but a catalyst that made existing trends stronger and made it more wrong to disagree with each other. The grief, fear, and public scrutiny made the building process go faster.

Philosophical movements survive via persuasion; identity movements endure through belonging. In philosophy, claims are evaluated based on their coherence, supporting evidence, and resilience under examination, rendering disagreement a characteristic rather than a threat. The norm changes in unexpected ways in identity-based movements. It doesn't matter if something is true anymore; what matters is if it resonates, shows loyalty, or makes a shared complaint stronger. Proof starts to lose its power, and correction starts to feel like betrayal instead of making things clearer. In the end, applause replaces credibility, and agreement replaces argument as the most important thing to trust. It's not necessary to enforce these dynamics formally or with bad intentions. They come about on their own when belonging, not truth, becomes the main idea behind the movement.

When truth is no longer the standard for judging claims, movements do not become indifferent or neutral. They alter. Cohesion must still be maintained, and in the absence of shared methodologies for determining truth, it is upheld through narrative. Stories do the same thing that evidence used to do, not because they are wrong, but because they make things more stable. They make things that are hard to understand easier to understand, give them moral meaning, and make them easier to deal with. But you can't question the stories that hold a movement together without risking that cohesion. As a result, questioning starts to look bad, and disagreement is seen as a threat instead of a helpful thing. Myth becomes necessary not because truth is completely rejected, but because truth alone cannot keep the group together.

At that point, it's not enough to just get people to agree with you to keep the movement going. People who ask questions that are inconvenient are punished in both official and unofficial ways, which is how belief policing works. This progression is expected: first, dissent is discouraged, then it is stigmatized, and finally it is seen as treachery. These patterns are evident in populist movements and do not rely on exclusive access to internal discussions. They come from structural incentives, not from secret choices or bad leadership. At this point, movements get louder and more focused at the same time. They lose the ability to correct themselves just when the outside world needs it the most.

This change should worry conservatives more than anyone else. When you really understand conservatism, you realize that people make mistakes, that unchecked power is dangerous, and that truth is morally necessary even when it goes against group loyalty. It is not meant to copy identity politics; it is meant to fight it. When conservatism turns into an identity instead of a way of thinking, it quietly gives up on those commitments. It becomes reactionary instead of conserving and driven by grievances instead of responsibility. It doesn't protect institutions and norms; instead, it copies the ideological movements it used to criticize. It is ironic that a movement that was started to fight conformity starts to need it from within.

If Turning Point USA wants to avoid this path, the answer is not more unity but institutionalized epistemic courage. Identity-based movements cannot fix themselves on a large scale without systems that reward correction and allow for disagreement within the group. One specific step would be to publicly reward disciplined internal dissent, such as organized debates, formal challenges to popular claims, or visible corrections of emotionally charged but weak arguments. In the short term, these kinds of things cost a lot. They break up applause, slow down progress, and invite criticism. But without them, seriousness becomes fake and credibility becomes impossible to keep.

Turning Point USA is now in a post-founder phase, whether it wants to be or not. The most important question it has to answer is not who is in charge, but what rules it. Is it ruled by truth, which keeps the movement together even when truth breaks up coalitions, or by identity, which demands unity even when unity leaves reality? Identity is a strong motivator, but it's not a good replacement for philosophy and can be dangerous. Movements based on truth can break apart and still exist; movements based on identity can't break apart and therefore can't exist. History has already shown which type lasts.