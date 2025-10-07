Two years ago tomorrow, the world changed. I still remember waking up on October 7 and watching the news unfold with a sick feeling in my stomach — horror, disbelief, grief. It was a day when hatred exploded into violence, when evil showed itself without disguise, and when too many lives were shattered in an instant.I think of the families who never saw their loved ones again, the kids whose childhoods ended that morning, and the communities that still have scars that words can’t touch. That day still hurts.

But even in the middle of all that pain, I hold on to a truth that is deeper than the chaos: God is still God. He wasn’t surprised by that day, and His plans haven’t failed. Even when the world feels unsteady, He remains sovereign.

As a follower of Jesus, I don’t want to just remember October 7 as a headline or a date on the calendar. I want to remember it as someone who prays, who weeps, and who hopes. Scripture tells us to “weep with those who weep,” and I do, for the mothers who still set an empty place at the table, for those still waiting for news of someone taken, for children growing up in fear. But I also choose to lift my eyes beyond the pain. The same God who can bring beauty from ashes is still at work in that land and among those people.

The war that started that day is still going on, and some mornings it’s hard to read the news. Every new headline makes the pain of that October weekend worse. But God’s heart has not changed, even in the middle of all this. He is still the One who ends wars and calms the earth. He still asks people like us, normal, flawed, and often confused—to keep praying, to fill in the gaps, and to keep making peace even when the world seems to be falling apart. And prayer isn’t just saying things into the void. It’s a real conversation with the One who hears us, loves us, and can do much more than we ever could alone.

And as we pray for Israel’s safety and the end of antisemitic hatred, we must also pray for the Palestinian people, for families trapped in cycles of violence they did not choose, for children growing up amid fear and destruction, and for voices of peace within their communities to rise and be heard. Many of them are victims, too, of leaders who glorify death, of regimes that use them as shields, and of ideologies that rob them of hope. Our prayers must be wide enough to hold them as well, asking God to bring justice and mercy to their lives, to open paths toward dignity and peace, and to heal wounds on both sides of this conflict.

I know that human strength or politics alone won’t heal these wounds. I don’t put my faith in governments or treaties; I put my faith in the Lord. And even though I am very sad, I want to love deeply and pray faithfully. I believe with all my heart that the same God who heals nations and calms storms is still at work. And one day, His peace will win over every shadow of war.