I routinely connect with Christians around the globe, and I have found them split on the theological and political issue of Israel, even in the United States, where Christian Zionism has been especially influential. I want to begin by offering six positions that may overlap.

The first group represents people like myself who believe that the modern state of Israel fulfills biblical prophecy and that the historical return of the Jews to their ancestral homeland is part of the fulfillment of God’s continuing covenant promises.

A second group, which I feel represents the minimum commitment to this issue that all Christians should hold, is what I call Political Zionism. This means affirming Jewish national self-determination without requiring theological Zionism.

The third group represents Christians who believe those promises that were made to Israel in the Old Testament that people like myself find compelling are ultimately and spiritually fulfilled in Christ, and reject the idea that Israel fulfills any continuing or distinct prophetic role. This group is commonly referred to as supercessionists or advocates of replacement theology.

The fourth group is what I would label as political anti-Zionists, which is a group comprised of some Arab Christians, and in particular some Palestinian Christians, progressive Christians, and even some conservative Christians, particularly those who are part of the West, but largely outside of the United States, who reject the idea of Zionism both theologically and politically. They, as a group, oppose Israel as a specific Jewish state, yet, at the same time, differ in their views about what kind of alternative political arrangement should be made to replace it.

A fifth group, which is unfortunately growing in influence, is what I call Palestinian Nationalist Anti-Zionism that draws heavily on Paleistinian Nationalism, which sees many things through a critique of Western colonialism and the creation of Israel as an outgrowth of this, as well as adopting the theological prism of Palestinian liberation theology and its emphasis on Palestinian identity, justice, and liberation.

The sixth group I will define as the Undecided Christians, who remain uncertain about Israel because of their limited historical or biblical knowledge, conflicting theological interpretations, or the political and historical complexity of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

You do not have to be a Dispensationalist or Premillennialist to believe this. Nor does it mean that you agree with everything the State of Israel is doing. Or that you agree with its current borders. You just have to ask yourself: Should the Jewish people have a sovereign country? If you answer that question yes, then you can be a minimalist Zionist. There is a difference between believing what God is doing through Israel and believing that Jews should have self-determination. Minimalist Zionism affirms Jewish self-determination and national sovereignty. It does not require believing that Israel fulfills prophecy.

Christians Need to Read the Cultural Room

Antisemitism has reached a global fever pitch, and Christians must take action.

The problem of antisemitism is nothing new, which is why Robert S. Wistrich wrote Antisemitism: The Longest Hatred, which was published in 1991. In it, he traces the history of this societal evil, beginning with ancient anti-Jewish hostility in the Greco-Roman world from 300 BC to AD 400. From there, it manifested through the centuries in a myriad of forms, such as Christian antisemitism in medieval Europe, in the twentieth century with the emergence of modern racial antisemitism, and ultimately the Holocaust and its continuing manifestations.

The current landscape is shaped by the interconnectivity provided by the online world, where antisemitism is global and potent, with a speed and reach that are historically unprecedented. This calls for Christians to read the room. The current state of affairs rejects the notion that antisemitism is confined to a particular country, culture, or political movement. From antiquity to the recent scene, antisemitism spread across national borders, but that took decades. Today, antisemitism can travel across those same borders and reach millions in a matter of minutes. The various forms of antisemitism reinforce one another through social media and other digital platforms. We enter a crucial hour where Christians must recognize that antisemitism has been given unprecedented means to spread this parasitic theology through means of communication, influence, and mobilization. Thus, the Church must act because the question is no longer simply whether Christians should oppose antisemitism. They must understand the seriousness of the moment and be ready to respond.

The Founder of Modern-Day Zionism .

To understand the concept of Zionism, at least the 19th-century movement, we must look to its founder, Theodor Herzl. He is widely considered the founder of modern-day Zionism. This, I believe, is a helpful starting point for Christians who reject Christian theological Zionism, because for them, this is the only option that is available. I would say there is another possible option, and to understand it, we must look to the founder of the movement for possible advice.

His views were shaped not by Christian teachings that Israel will one day fulfill prophecy, but by political necessity. The Jews were no longer safe throughout various European countries, despite the fact that Jews were granted equal rights and encouraged to assimilate. However, by the late nineteenth century, antisemitism was becoming an increasingly powerful political and social movement, which created the need for Jews to return to their ancestral homeland, Israel.

Many European Jews had come to realize that assimilating into European cultures was not going to save them. He wrote about this in his book The Jewish State, where he addressed the fact that although Jews lived in countries that considered themselves civilized, there were still many acts of antisemitism happening.

Many things crystallized for Herzl while he was in France. For instance, while reporting as a journalist there in 1894, a French army officer who was Jewish was accused of selling military secrets to Germany. His name was Alfred Dreyfus. Herzl reported on the case and saw him publicly stripped of his rank in January 1895. This raised a question for Herzl: How can a Jewish man who served his country be put on display like this in a country that claims to stand for freedom, equality, and human rights? This is one of the incidents that Herzl stated helped influence his thought process about Zionism, but he had been seeing antisemitism long before this incident occurred.

This establishes the central premise of Theodor Herzl’s political Zionism: “We are a people—one people.” He stated this because Jews were a people, not just individuals who practiced the same religion. Herzl wanted the Jews to have a sovereign state because he believed they were a people who deserved self-determination, a commitment every Christian should also make.

He died in 1904, before the Holocaust happened. He serves as an example of how Christians can think about self-determination for the Jewish people without having to believe that Israel fulfills prophecy.

Richard John Neuhaus and Minimalist Zionism

Richard John Neuhaus (1939–2009) was a Catholic priest whose views on Israel provide some support for what I call Minimalist Zionism, which speaks to the minimum commitment that I believe every Christian should have. He believed that when Israel was created, there were some injustices done to the Palestinian people, and that the Israeli government’s actions could be questioned. He also knew that some Jews were against Zionism for theological reasons. Despite these concerns, he felt that Christians should take the lives of the Jewish people seriously. He knew the history of Christians and what they did to Jews throughout the world, as well as their response to the Holocaust. For Neuhaus, supporting Israel did not require believing that the modern state fulfilled biblical prophecy. He believed Christians needed to take the history of Christian antisemitism seriously when thinking about Israel and the Jewish people’s need for security.

He didn’t think that Christians who support the sovereignty of Israel need to stand behind everything that the Israeli government. Or that criticizing Israel necessarily makes someone antisemitic. I think both are true. Christians can stand for the Jewish people having a sovereign country and still question some of the actions of the Israeli government. If Christians oppose that people were persecuted because they were Jewish, why wouldn’t they feel that the Jewish people have a right to be protected?

Shouldn’t Israel Be Like Any Other Country?

Christians can believe that a country is politically and morally legitimate without thinking that it fulfills biblical prophecy. They don’t have to believe that God made a special covenant with France to say that it deserves to be a free and sovereign country. Why do Christians have to do this with Israel? Just because a Christian believes that the promises God made to Abraham were ultimately fulfilled through Jesus doesn’t mean that Christians shouldn’t care about the Jewish people having a free and sovereign country in their ancestral homeland.

What is the relationship between Israel and the church? That’s a great question that Christians can ask themselves. But should the Jews have a free country? I believe Christians should not let their theological beliefs keep them from caring about other people.

Minimalist Zionism says that Christians can acknowledge that the Jewish people have existed as a people for centuries. They have religious, historical, and geographical ties to Israel. And Christians can accept that they deserve to have a sovereign country that will allow people to live safely, whether they are Jewish or non-Jewish. This does not mean that Christians know where Israel’s borders should be or whether the West Bank should be given to the Palestinians. Or that Christians should stand behind all of the actions that Israel takes.

Another thing that I want to touch on is that Christians can support Israel and still support the Palestinians having self-determination. When Israel was created, there was a war that left 700,000 Palestinians homeless, and I must add, over the following decades, approximately 850,00 Jews were displaced, leaving Jews homeless who were living in Arab lands. The Palestinian displacement became known as the Nakba. Christians should also care about the Palestinians and their need for freedom and sovereignty.

Christians are called to love justice, mercy, and humility. These should apply to Israelis and Palestinians. Christians can condemn terrorists who attack Israel and stand with the Palestinians. They can stand with the Israeli government and condemn its actions as well. All while believing that Israel should have a sovereign state. I don’t think that one people should have to be subjugated to allow another people to have sovereignty.

Some Christians historically believed that the Jews suffered because God was punishing them, which, unfortunately, is a consistent theme in some replacement theological circles. Some believed that because they were scattered throughout the world, this proved that Christianity had replaced Judaism. Since Christians know this about some of their history, they should think carefully about what they are saying when they decide that Jews need to meet a higher theological standard to have sovereignty. I am not saying that all Christians need to be theological Zionists. I’m asking whether Christians should believe that Jews should be denied sovereignty solely for theological reasons.

In Romans 11, Paul tells Gentiles not to boast over the Jews. That Gentiles are not the root, but the root supports them. He also tells Gentiles that God’s gifts and calling are irrevocable (Romans 11:28–29). I know that Christians can differ on how this applies to Israel today. But I think that it should make Christians wary of being boastful toward the Jews.

The word Zionism can mean many things to different people. To some Jews, it means liberation. To many Palestinians, it means the loss of their land. I don’t think that everyone needs to call themselves a Zionist to stand with Israel. I think that Christians can believe that Israel is a legitimate country and question some of the actions that the Israeli government takes.

Closing Thoughts

As I said earlier, Theodor Herzl believed that Jews should have sovereignty without relying on the Christian belief that Israel fulfills prophecy. Richard John Neuhaus also stood with Israel without feeling that Christians need to stand behind everything that the Israeli government does. I believe that both can give Christians some room when thinking about Israel. Christians can also stand with the Palestinians and their need for sovereignty.

To those who don’t believe that Israel fulfills prophecy: Why shouldn’t Jews have sovereignty? To those who do believe that Israel fulfills prophecy: Don’t forget about the Palestinians and their need for sovereignty as well. The Minimalist Zionism that I am advocating for does not mean that all Christians have to agree on biblical prophecy, Israel’s borders, or everything the Israeli government does. I am simply saying that Christians should recognize that the Jewish people have the same right to have a sovereign country as other people do.

Note

Richard John Neuhaus (1939–2009) was a Catholic priest whose views on Israel provide some support for what I call Minimalist Zionism.