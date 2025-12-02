I’m in the middle of a short sabbatical right now. For that matter, so is my sixteen year old daughter, who is enjoying a snow day, which allowed her to sleep in an extra hour. My sabbatical involves nothing dramatic—just intentionally stepping back from all the noise. My soul needed rest more than it needed an elaborate break. So I’ve been staying mostly offline, keeping only the essentials going. This has been nice. It is like fasting, except just not food. In is time, the Lord has started pressing on parts of my heart I didn’t even realize had gone numb. It’s about slowing down enough to hear God again without all the digital static and constant motion.

And in that quiet, Psalm 119 has become like oxygen to me. Every time I open the passage, God keeps meeting me there. He is doing line by line, command by command, promise by promise. My soul is crying out to be comforted and transformed by his Word. It feels less like I’m reading it and more like it’s reading me, which has been refreshing. I didn’t plan to share anything during this unplugged stretch, but some truths are too sharp and too tender to keep tucked away in a journal. It felt right to bring a bit of it out into the light.

What struck me is that Psalm 119 feels more like sitting with someone whose world has been shaken. It has become discombobulated with the circumstances of life, and is clinging to God’s word. Someone scribbling in the margins just to keep their balance. When I read it now, it doesn’t sound academic at all. It actually sounds like a man hiding in a storm cellar with a small lamp, hoping the darkness doesn’t swallow him. I get that feeling these days. I understand that feeling these days.

The psalmist clings to God’s Word in a way that comes from desperation, not just discipline. And somehow, using nothing but the alphabet—the simplest building blocks of language—he builds a kind of shelter for his soul. Not a cathedral. Not a fortress. Something smaller and humbler, but strong in its own way. A place with enough air to breathe again.

In his hands, Scripture isn’t a checklist or a set of duties. It’s a lifeline. The one thing sturdy enough to keep him from going under.

And what strikes me this time around is that his resistance isn’t mostly aimed outward. He isn’t railing against kings or policies or invading armies. He’s fighting the quieter, more frightening enemies: the silence of God, and the unraveling inside himself that silence can cause. I can feel that. There’s something unnerving about praying and not hearing much back, about watching injustice stretch its legs while heaven says nothing. This has been my experience of late. What comforted me was that the psalmist knows that hollowness. So instead of letting despair interpret the silence, he builds a kind of tabernacle inside his own chest—line by line, promise by promise—until there is room for God again. A sanctuary made not of cedar or gold but of the only thing he has left: the words God once spoke.

What strikes me is how intentional he is with the structure. Twenty-two stanzas, each with its own letter, with eight lines a piece. On the surface it might seem a little much, but when you sit with it, it feels calm and patient.

There’s something almost like Genesis in that — creating a little order in a heart that feels mostly undone. And honestly, that helps me. Getting your soul back usually isn’t some big dramatic moment. A lot of the time it’s just taking small steps, putting things back in place, and saying, “Okay. Let’s start again. Slow and steady.”

As I keep reading, I notice how the psalmist talks about delight. It’s not the soft, cozy kind of delight we imagine. It’s delight with teeth. Delight that’s fought for. When he says God’s Word is “sweet,” I don’t think he’s resting in a hammock somewhere. It feels more like he’s been starving, and Scripture is the first real food he’s tasted in weeks. There’s an honesty in how he talks about it—how his soul sticks to the dust, how his eyes fail, how he feels insignificant. None of that sounds like a man floating on spiritual adrenaline. It sounds less like someone floating in joy and more like a person trying to climb out of their own heaviness. He chooses joy not because it’s easy, but because the other option is letting his heart cave in. I understand that. Sometimes obedience isn’t confidence at all — it’s just refusing to give in to the darker pull inside you.

And the psalm never pretends the tension goes away. This man is surrounded by injustice. The wrong people seem to win. God feels slow. Still, he keeps leaning toward faithfulness, like someone holding a thin rope in a storm. His obedience doesn’t feel polished or heroic. It feels quiet, stubborn, almost lonely — like a single candle trying to stay lit in a drafty room. When everything around him says God isn’t coming through, he acts as if God already has. That’s not naïve. That’s courage.

Somewhere in all that wrestling, something in him shifts. You can almost sense it. Scripture doesn’t just fill his head; it gets down into him and rearranges things. His desires soften. His instincts sharpen. His strength stops looking like raw effort and starts looking more like roots — steady, hidden, real. The picture that comes to mind is a blacksmith heating metal and reshaping it strike by strike. That’s what the Word is doing in him. And honestly, in me too. Not pressure. Not success. Just God’s voice working slowly on what life has worn thin.

And through all of it, he prays. Not fancy prayers. Just simple ones: “Teach me.” “Revive me.” “Help me.” The kind of prayers you whisper when you’re tired and not sure what else to say. It reminds me that sometimes the most spiritual thing we can do is admit we’re worn out and don’t know what we’re doing. Prayer for him isn’t a performance. It’s just turning back toward God, even when the sky is quiet.

By the end of the psalm, I don’t see a man who’s escaped anything. I see someone who has made it through differently. A little steadier. A little truer. Not untouched, but not destroyed either. Almost like an old tree that’s taken decades of wind but still stands because its roots found water somewhere deep. That’s the kind of person Psalm 119 shapes. And maybe that’s why it’s hitting me so strongly right now. It’s not trying to make me feel better. It’s teaching me how to stay awake to God when everything in me wants to shut down.

And that’s the question this psalm leaves hanging in the room:

Who are you becoming in the silence?

Because sometimes the real miracle isn’t that God suddenly speaks —

it’s that His Word keeps you alive until He does.