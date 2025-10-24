Part of my calling is to equip the Church to build relationships with Muslims and to interact with them in ways that glorify God and promote the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Recently, a leader in a missions organization asked me to give him an understanding of what Muslims believe about the environment. He was asked to share in a Christian university on this topic. Of course, Muslims like Christians are not a monolithic movement, so Muslims like Christians hold a range of views on this topic. In this blog, I attempt to ground this subject in a range of Muslim views (video links below) to formulate a composite understanding of this topic. My goal is to help Christians—and Muslims, for that matter—dialogue intelligently on this critical issue.

The environment is an important topic, especially among younger people, because the global environmental movement has also impacted almost every faith tradition. Both Christianity and Islam have sought to give answers to this critical topic. In these two blogs, I will first offer what I believe Muslims believe about the environment. In doing so, I will address Sunni Islam, not Sufi or Shiite traditions, or any of the various mystical interpretations of the environment. Sunni Muslims draw primarily on the Qur’an, the Hadith, and the writings of classical scholars to shape their understanding of humanity’s responsibility toward the natural world.

Before I continue, I feel I must express how the Shi’a and Sufi views I just mentioned differs from the Sunni Islam, which is by far, the largest group of Muslims in the world. Shiʿa Muslims, like Sunnis, turn to the Qur’an and the Hadith, but they look especially to the guidance of the Imams — the spiritual heirs of the Prophet — for how to read and live out those texts. The Imams’ insights often carry a moral and spiritual depth that shapes how Shiʿa thinkers understand creation, justice, and humanity’s care for the earth. In environmental thought, this can mean a stronger focus on divine justice (ʿadl), moral accountability, and the sacredness of creation as a reflection of God’s order — themes that are filtered through the Imams’ guidance rather than only the early Sunni jurists.

The Sufis, on the other hand, which is an Islamic mystical tradition, share the same core texts — the Qur’an and Hadith — but interpret them through a mystical and experiential lens. They emphasize direct spiritual experience of God (maʿrifa) and see the natural world as a manifestation of the Divine. For Sufis, caring for the environment is not just a moral duty but a form of worship — recognizing the signs of God (ayat) in creation. Sufi writings, poetry, and commentaries (such as those by Rumi or Ibn Arabi) often highlight this unity between the Creator and creation in ways that differ from Sunni legalism or Shiʿa theology.

On the Christian side, I will address only the Evangelical point of view in my next blog, or at least my understanding of it. But now, I will begin covering this topic by addressing Sunni Islam. When people think about Islam, they often picture prayer, fasting, or pilgrimage—but not necessarily environmental ethics. Yet, a close look at the Qur’an and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad reveals that Islam has a concern for the natural world. The faith views creation as purposeful, balanced, and entrusted by God to human care. Muslims believe that in this vision, caring for the earth is not a modern moral trend—it is a sacred duty flowing from belief in one Creator, Allah. From conserving water to showing mercy to animals, Islam offers a theology of stewardship. Understanding this can help Christians see shared moral ground between our traditions, where reverence for the Creator leads naturally to respect for creation.

Islam’s environmental vision says that moral and ecological issues cannot be separated. Environmental degradation, in the Islamic view, results from moral imbalance and spiritual forgetfulness. When people lose sight of God’s ownership of the earth, they begin to treat it as a commodity rather than a trust. Thus, for Muslims, restoring environmental balance begins with restoring the remembrance of God (dhikr) and gratitude for His gifts. This concept challenges modern societies—including Christian ones—to link faith with ecology more explicitly. Both traditions affirm that creation is not our possession but God’s handiwork, and that environmental responsibility is a measure of moral maturity.

1. Creation as a Sign of God

The Qur’an presents the natural world as filled with signs (āyāt) pointing to the Creator (Qur’an 3:190). Therefore, Muslims are encouraged to study nature because it is a revelation of divine wisdom and order. The Qur’an teaches that creation operates in perfect balance (mīzān): “He raised the sky and set the balance, so do not transgress in the balance” (Qur’an 55:7–8). Human exploitation and pollution are seen as disruptions of that God-given harmony. To harm the environment is therefore not only irresponsible—it is a moral offense that disturbs the divine order.

In this view, to study the natural world is itself an act of worship. When Muslims notice the rhythm of an ecosystem, they catch a glimpse of the balance God intended for the human heart. The Qur’an often urges believers to look and reflect on creation—as if understanding the world were another way of knowing its Maker.

Christians hear a similar truth in Romans 1:20: God’s invisible qualities are seen “in the things that have been made.” Both traditions see nature as a kind of witness—every tree, mountain, and star quietly speaking of divine imagination and care. To protect the earth, then, is not simply an ethical duty but an act of reverence toward the Creator whose fingerprints mark all of creation.

2. The Earth as a Divine Trust

In Islam, the earth belongs to God alone (Qur’an 2:284). Consequently, the role human beings play is called khalīfa. This calls for them to be stewards charged with its care (Qur’an 2:30). Thus, stewardship isn’t a license to dominate but a test of faithfulness. Their Prophet Muhammad captured it in a simple, striking image: “The world is green and sweet, and Allah has made you its stewards to see how you act.”

The earth, then, is an amānah—a trust placed in human hands. Muslims believe they will answer to God for how they treat the land and its creatures. This vision of responsibility finds a clear echo in the Bible’s account of humanity placed in the garden “to work it and take care of it” (Genesis 2:15). Both traditions see creation care not as a human project, but as obedience to the Creator.

Islamic thinkers teach that humanity’s role as steward is both a gift and a test. Our intelligence and freedom allow us to cultivate the earth—but also to corrupt it. The Qur’an warns that to misuse creation is to betray God’s trust, a failure that carries moral weight. This sense of accountability before God gives Islamic ethics its distinctive power. Thus, it challenges the materialist mindset that treats nature as something to exploit for gain.

For Christians, that vision should feel familiar. Jesus taught that those who have been entrusted with much will be required to give much (Luke 12:48). Both faiths insist that responsibility to God extends beyond personal virtue to include how we care for the world itself—the shared gift of creation.

3. The Qur’an’s Ecology: Unity, Balance, and Stewardship

Muslim scholars often describe Islam’s view of the environment through three guiding ideas: Tawḥīd (unity), Mīzān (balance), and Khilāfa (stewardship). Tawḥīd reminds believers that all things come from one Creator—and that everything in creation is bound together in that oneness. Nothing exists in isolation; to harm one part of the world is to disturb the harmony of the whole. Balance means that God set limits in nature—climate cycles, food chains, and renewal rhythms—that must not be violated. Stewardship means human beings hold delegated authority to maintain this order.

The Qur’an warns: “Corruption has appeared on land and sea because of what people’s hands have done, so that He may let them taste the consequences of their deeds, that they might return” (Qur’an 30:41). For Islam, ecological crises are not merely technical but moral—a sign of spiritual disorientation.

This trinity of ecological principles offers a framework for ethical living. Woven together, these ideas nurture a way of life marked by simplicity, moderation, and gratitude.

Christians will recognize similar ideas in the doctrine of creation’s unity under one God and in Paul’s vision of creation “groaning” for redemption (Romans 8:22). Both traditions affirm that moral and ecological renewal must begin in renewed reverence for the Creator.

4. The Prophet’s Teachings on Environmental Care

Muhammad taught that caring for the natural world is part of faith itself. He urged his followers to plant trees. He said, “If a Muslim plants a tree or sows seeds and a bird, person, or animal eats from it, it counts as charity for him.” He warned against wasting water — even, he said, “if you are at a flowing river.”

God’s mercy extended to animals as well. He forbade cruelty and overwork, and once rebuked a man who had taken chicks from a nest, moved by the mother bird’s distress. He even called removing something harmful from a public path an act of charity — a small but meaningful sign of care for others and for the shared world around us.

Seen together, these moments seem to reveal a prophet attentive to the moral weight of ordinary actions. To plant, to spare, to preserve — each act becomes a form of worship, a way of honoring the Creator through compassion for creation. That focus on animals and water is especially striking in Arabia’s harsh landscape, where waste or neglect could mean the difference between life and death. The Prophet’s example shows that care for nature is not idealism but realism—a way of sustaining life through moral discipline. For Christians, this recalls Jesus’ own teaching about faithfulness in small things (Luke 16:10). Both traditions insist that holiness is revealed not only in worship but also in how we handle the world entrusted to us.

5. Islamic Law and Environmental Protection

Muslims hold that Islamic civilization developed its own laws and institutions to safeguard the environment. Among these were the ḥimā system — communal conservation zones where grazing, logging, and hunting were restricted — and the ḥarīm system, which created protective buffers around wells and rivers to preserve water sources. Together, they show an early awareness that caring for the earth was a shared moral duty woven into public life. Land could be dedicated as a waqf, or charitable endowment, for public benefit—such as maintaining gardens, wells, or animal pastures. Islamic jurists applied the principle “no harm and no reciprocating harm” to regulate pollution and overuse. They also invoked maqāṣid al-sharī‘ah—the higher objectives of Islamic law—to include preservation of life, health, and natural resources.

These early systems show that Islam has long treated the environment as a question of justice and public good, not a side concern. Caring for the land was part of governing rightly under God’s law. The Prophet’s companions — and later Muslim rulers — even set aside protected zones we might now call wildlife reserves.In this vision, ethics, economics, and ecology all belong to the same moral fabric. For Christians, that legacy offers a striking contrast to how the modern West often separated faith from environmental responsibility. Islam’s approach suggests that when faith and law cooperate under a shared belief in divine accountability, environmental protection can become a normal part of civic life rather than an afterthought.

6. The Sin of Waste and the Danger of Materialism

The Qur’an says that wasting is bad (Qur’an 7:31). Another verse says that the wasteful are brothers of the devils (Qur’an 17:27). These verses push back against our culture of excess. In Islam, overconsumption isn’t just a bad habit — it’s fasād, a kind of corruption that wounds both the earth and the soul. Faith points us in another direction: toward moderation (i‘tidāl), gratitude (shukr), and contentment (qanā‘ah). These are not abstract virtues but practical ways of remembering that everything we have is from God. When that awareness fades, the damage we do to creation becomes a sign of something deeper — a spiritual forgetfulness at the heart of the ecological crisis. The ecological crisis, then, is seen as a moral and spiritual crisis rooted in forgetfulness of God.

This critique of materialism resonates deeply with Christian teaching. Jesus said, “Life does not consist in the abundance of possessions” (Luke 12:15). Islamic teachings also call for simplicity and being aware of what we eat. The Qur’an makes moral choices out of everyday things we do, like how we eat, buy, and throw away things. This common idea in both traditions points to the fact that real ecological renewal starts with changes in the mind and spirit. When hearts are content and grateful, the hands that consume and build will do so responsibly. In both traditions, restraint becomes a form of worship—a visible acknowledgment that everything belongs to God.

7. The Rights of Animals and the Value of Nature

The Qur’an says that animals are “communities like yourselves” (Qur’an 6:38), which means that every living thing has a place in God’s plan. It also says that all living things praise God in their own way, even if people can’t see it (Qur’an 17:44). Muslims believe that Muhammad modeled deep compassion for animals — warning against neglecting or overworking them and teaching that mercy toward them earns divine reward. There’s a hadith about a woman who was punished because she kept a cat locked up and let it starve, and another about a man forgiven by God after he gave water to a thirsty dog. They’re simple stories, but they say a lot. In Islam, compassion isn’t limited to people—it extends to everything that lives. To harm an animal is a moral failure; to show kindness is an act of faithfulness to God.

What stands out to me is how this gives creation a kind of dignity of its own. Animals and the natural world aren’t valuable only because they serve human needs. They matter because God made them and sees them. That’s close to what modern environmentalists mean by the “intrinsic value” of nature, but in Islam, it comes from theology, not philosophy. Every living thing exists by God’s creative will—and recognizing that is part of what it means to live rightly before Him. Christians can hear the same echo in Proverbs’ call to care for animals (12:10) and in the psalms that picture all creation praising God (Psalm 148). Both traditions challenge a human-centered view that treats nature as property. Seeing creation as possessing moral worth shifts us from control to care — from domination to stewardship and reverence. Recognizing the moral worth of creation moves us from domination toward stewardship and reverence.

8. Restoring Balance: An Invitation to All People of Faith

In the eyes of Muslims, the Qur’an urges humanity to avoid corruption and to help restore what God has set in order. (Qur’an 7:56). Muslims understand this as a call to repair both moral and ecological harm. Caring for the environment thus becomes a form of repentance — a return to life within the limits God designed. From this perspective, environmentalism is not mere ideology but spirituality in action. When people act with humility and gratitude, they live again in the harmony God intended.

From an evangelical perspective, the environmental crisis reveals more than ecological imbalance. It exposes humanity’s spiritual alienation from the Creator. Christians affirm that the earth belongs to God (Psalm 24:1) and that humanity’s calling is to “work and keep” it (Genesis 2:15). This point shopuld be noncontroversial, because when sin entered the world, this sacred trust was broken, and creation itself began to groan under the weight of human corruption (Romans 8:19–22). Yet in Christ, God’s plan for redemption extends not only to people but to the whole of creation.

Seen through that lens, the environmental crisis becomes a spiritual opportunity — a summons to repentance, renewal, and faithful stewardship. Here, dialogue with Islam offers a meaningful common ground because of its emphasis on mizan (balance) and khilafah (trusteeship) is similar to the biblical language of covenant and stewardship. Both affirm that to care for the earth is to honor the One who made it.

For evangelicals, this shared moral concern finds its ultimate foundation in the Gospel: caring for creation is part of our obedience to Christ, who sustains all things by His word (Hebrews 1:3). Faith-based cooperation between Christians and Muslims, when rooted in humility and truth, can model a global ethic of gratitude, restraint, and responsibility — virtues that reflect the heart of God and offer hope to a world in crisis.

Conclusion

From an evangelical perspective, the stewardship of creation is grounded in Scripture’s affirmation that God is both Creator and sustainer of all things. Humanity was charged in Genesis 2:15 to “work and keep” the garden — a call to responsible care, not exploitation. The fall disrupted this harmony, introducing sin that affects both people and the planet (Romans 8:19–22).

Islam presents a parallel emphasis on stewardship (khilafah), viewing humans as trustees over God’s creation. While evangelicals understand this relationship through Christ’s redemptive work rather than through divine trust alone, there is meaningful common ground. Both traditions affirm that environmental neglect reflects spiritual disorder. For evangelicals, creation care is not merely ecological activism but discipleship — a visible expression of loving God and neighbor by honoring the world He made. To honor the Creator, therefore, is to protect His creation—a truth that unites people of faith across traditions and generations.

Bibliography

Bayan Islamic Graduate School. (2023, May 22). Islam and the environment: Stewardship, preservation and protection [Video]. YouTube.

Islam & Nature. (2019, June 9). Islam: 10 hadiths on environment [Video]. YouTube.

Let the Quran Speak. (2023, April 5). Islam cares about the environment | 30 reasons to be a Muslim | Ramadan 2023 | Dr. Shabir Ally [Video]. YouTube.

London School of Economics (LSE). (2020, February 14). What does Islam have to say about the environment? [Video]. YouTube.

Oxford University Islamic Society. (2019, March 20). Rights of the Earth – Islam and the environment [Video]. YouTube.

Yaqeen Institute. (2024, April 12). Islam teaches us to save the environment | Imam Tom & Sh Rhamis [Video]. YouTube.