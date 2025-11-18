Jews and Christians both understand something that much of modern Britain seems to have forgotten. When a society loses the courage to name the ideology behind violence, the people who suffer most are the ones who cannot defend themselves. That is exactly what happened in the grooming gang scandals that ravaged northern England. Thousands of non Muslim girls, many from working class Jewish, Christian, and secular families, were raped and trafficked while the very institutions meant to protect them froze in fear. Officials worried more about being accused of racism or Islamophobia than about safeguarding children. Moral clarity evaporated. Into this fog of excuses steps Mark Durie’s report, Understanding Grooming Gangs: The Religious Dimension. It does what so few have dared to do, it confronts the religious component of this crisis head on. And if Durie’s analysis is correct, Britain has a reckoning long overdue.

A System of Abuse Hiding in Plain Sight

Durie dismantles the idea that grooming gangs were scattered criminal cliques. They were not. They were organized, multigenerational operations made up largely of Muslim men from Pakistani, Somali, Kurdish, Iranian, and North African backgrounds. These networks moved through towns like Rotherham, Rochdale, Oxford, and Telford with shocking confidence. Girls were raped, brutalized, branded, and sold from man to man. They were treated not as human beings, but as property, and the authorities knew far more than they ever admitted. Social workers were told to avoid criticizing “cultural practices.” Police officers were warned that identifying the offenders’ background might cause unrest. Trevor Phillips, the former head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, later said Britain was having a “national nervous breakdown” over race, and it showed. Fear, not justice, dictated policy. Durie argues that this cowardice, more than anything else, allowed the abuse to metastasize.

The Religious Blind Spot That Left Girls Unprotected

Part of the problem is that Western officials simply do not understand religion anymore. They see it through a soft Christian lens, as something personal and comforting, a private moral supplement. Islam does not function that way. It shapes culture, law, identity, community boundaries. It frames who belongs and who does not. But Britain’s political class is so deeply uncomfortable with the idea that religious doctrine can drive behavior that they treated this entire dimension as off limits. Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman warned that the country has avoided confronting the ideological motivations behind grooming gangs, and she was right. Durie’s point is blunt, if you refuse to take religion seriously as a social force, you will never understand why these crimes happened, or why they were allowed to continue.

Survivors Spoke Clearly, Officials Refused to Listen

The most damning evidence comes from the survivors themselves. Dr. “Ella Hill,” who lived through the nightmare in Rotherham, remembers being told she was raped “because she was white and Christian.” Her abusers quoted scripture at her. They told her sex with non Muslim girls was not morally serious. They said her silence meant consent. Other victims described being forced into sham marriages inside mosques, followed by immediate rape and years of control inside the perpetrator’s home. These attacks were justified in explicitly religious terms. Yet when Hill spoke publicly, and plainly, that her abuse was religiously motivated, the media brushed it aside. They could hear race. They could not hear religion. Durie calls this willful hearing loss a national pathology. The victims told the truth. The country covered its ears.

A Pattern Far Bigger Than Britain

Durie also shows that this pattern is not a British anomaly. The Netherlands has struggled with “lover boy” networks involving Moroccan Muslim men who seduce and traffic Dutch girls. Sweden has endured waves of sexual assaults disproportionately committed by migrants from Muslim majority nations. In Pakistan, Christian, Sikh, and Hindu girls vanish into forced conversion and forced marriage by the thousands. Coptic Christian girls in Egypt have been targeted for decades. Sikh organizations in Britain were some of the first to warn that non Muslim girls were being treated as “fair game.” Even Quilliam, founded by British Muslims, documented the ideological framing behind many grooming gang cases. These examples do not condemn an entire religion. They reveal a recurring pattern in which non Muslim girls, especially young ones, are viewed as morally unprotected and sexually available. Durie argues that until Britain acknowledges this larger context, it will keep pretending that the grooming gang crisis was a local fluke instead of part of something far wider.

Breaking the Silence Before More Girls Pay the Price

Durie identifies eight Islamic doctrines that, together, help create what he calls an Islamicate culture. These include ideas about Muslim superiority, strict male authority, female modesty, separation from non Muslims, permissive attitudes toward forced marriage, and the historical legacy of sex slavery under jihad. He is not saying grooming gangs followed Islamic law. He is saying that these doctrines form a cultural backdrop that some offenders draw upon, especially when survivors recall being lectured with religious texts during rape. When combined with institutional cowardice, community pressure, and bureaucratic fear, the result is exactly what Britain witnessed. Durie’s recommendations, which include collecting data, ending euphemism, reforming policing, regulating religious marriages, and challenging misused religious doctrines, are not anti Muslim. They are necessary, and long overdue.

For Jews, for Christians, and for anyone who believes that the vulnerable deserve protection, Durie’s analysis rings with painful clarity. Both faiths have seen this before. We know what happens when a society loses its nerve and refuses to confront the ideas that drive people to harm the innocent. We have watched leaders hide behind polite excuses while the most vulnerable paid the price. And we understand something that Western institutions seem to have forgotten, silence does not keep the peace. Silence gives the abuser room to move. It gives him cover. It gives him time.

Britain is at that point now. It can keep whispering, hoping that soft language will somehow calm a problem that has already destroyed so many lives. Or it can finally show the courage that was missing from the beginning and name the forces that allowed this to happen. Durie’s report strips away the excuses. It tells the truth plainly. Silence has already failed. If the country cannot speak honestly now about what happened, why it happened, and what must change, then it will not be the politicians or officials who pay the price. It will be the next generation of girls who are left to face the consequences of our unwillingness to confront reality.