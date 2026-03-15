For most of human history, religion has assumed a certain distance between God and humanity. The divine lives somewhere above, beyond, or behind the world—majestic, powerful, and ultimately out of reach. Humans may pray, obey, sacrifice, or submit, but the boundary between Creator and creature remains firmly in place. God is high, and we are low. The distance is part of the point.

The Bible tells a very different story.

From its earliest pages, the God of Scripture does something unexpected: he keeps moving closer. He walks with Adam and Eve in the garden. He descends in fire and cloud upon Mount Sinai. Then, astonishingly, he instructs Israel to build a sanctuary so that he can dwell among them. The story of the Bible is not simply about humanity searching for God—it is about God moving toward humanity.

That movement reaches its most startling expression in the incarnation. According to the Gospel of John, the Word becomes flesh and “dwells” among us—a word that echoes the tabernacle in the wilderness. The God who once filled a tent now walks the roads of Galilee in the person of Jesus. Christianity claims that the Creator has stepped into his own creation.

This raises an important theological question when Christianity is placed alongside Islam. If God is truly transcendent, can he also come near? Can the Creator dwell with his creation without ceasing to be God? The answer to that question leads the two traditions in very different directions.

Exodus and the God Who Dwells with His People

Most people assume the climax of Exodus is the Red Sea or the Ten Commandments. Both moments are dramatic and unforgettable. But they are not where the book is actually heading. The story keeps moving, chapter after chapter, toward something far less cinematic but far more important. Nearly a third of the book is devoted to the construction of the tabernacle. Page after page describes fabrics, clasps, measurements, altars, and priestly garments. At first it feels like architectural overload, but the reason behind it changes everything.

God explains the purpose in one sentence. “Let them make me a sanctuary, that I may dwell in their midst” (Exodus 25:8). Israel was not simply rescued from Egypt so they could wander freely in the wilderness. Their liberation had a goal. God intended to live among them. The tabernacle became the center of Israel’s life, not just symbolically but physically. The tribes arranged their camps around it, as if the entire nation revolved around the presence of God.

When the tabernacle is finally completed in Exodus 40, the story reaches its true high point. A cloud covers the tent of meeting, and the glory of the Lord fills the tabernacle. The scene is so overwhelming that Moses himself cannot enter. The God who had spoken from the storm at Sinai now takes up residence in the middle of Israel’s camp. From that moment on, their journey is guided by that presence. Exodus ends not simply with freedom but with God moving in.

Seen in the wider sweep of Scripture, this moment is not an isolated event. It is part of a pattern. In Eden, God walked with humanity in the garden before sin shattered that relationship. The tabernacle represents the first step toward restoring that closeness. Later the temple in Jerusalem would take its place as the permanent dwelling of God’s glory. When Solomon dedicates the temple, the same glory that filled the tabernacle fills the temple again. The message is consistent: the God of the Bible is not content to remain distant.

The Incarnation — The Tabernacle in Person

When the Gospel of John begins, it intentionally echoes the opening lines of Genesis. “In the beginning was the Word.” John is making a bold claim about Jesus from the start: he is not merely a teacher or prophet but the eternal Word of God. Yet the most astonishing line appears a few verses later. John writes that “the Word became flesh and dwelt among us.” The word translated “dwelt” carries a surprising meaning. It literally means to pitch a tent—to tabernacle.

John is pointing back to Exodus. In the wilderness, the glory of God filled a tent at the center of Israel’s camp. In the incarnation, that glory takes on human flesh. The presence that once occupied a sanctuary now walks the dusty roads of Galilee. God does not merely send messages from heaven. He steps into the human story.

The parallels are difficult to miss once you start looking for them. The tabernacle contained the mercy seat where sacrificial blood secured atonement for sin. Jesus becomes the final sacrifice whose death brings forgiveness. The tabernacle limited access to God through priests and sacred barriers. Yet when Jesus dies, the veil of the temple is torn in two, signaling that the way to God is open.

John presses the point even further. In John 2, Jesus refers to his own body as the temple that will be raised in three days. The place where God dwells is no longer a structure of wood, fabric, or stone. It is a person. In Christ, the presence of God has moved out of a sanctuary and into human life itself.

The New Testament carries this idea even further. Believers are described as temples of the Holy Spirit, suggesting that God now dwells within his people. And the story does not end there. The final pages of Scripture describe a renewed creation where God lives with humanity forever. The direction of the biblical narrative is unmistakable: God keeps moving closer.

Islam and the Question of Divine Nearness

Islam approaches the relationship between God and humanity differently. In Islamic theology, Allah is defined above all by his transcendence. God is utterly unlike creation and cannot be associated with anything within it. This emphasis protects the majesty and uniqueness of God. Because of it, the idea that God could become human is firmly rejected. The Qur’an repeatedly insists that it is not fitting for God to have a son.

At the same time, the Qur’an does speak about God’s nearness. One passage says that God responds to those who call on him. Another famously says that God is closer to a person than his jugular vein. These verses emphasize that God knows humanity completely and governs every detail of life. In that sense, God is never distant or uninvolved. Yet this nearness is understood in terms of knowledge and authority rather than presence.

This difference reveals a deeper contrast between the two visions of God. Christianity holds that God’s transcendence does not prevent him from drawing near to his creation. The story of Scripture repeatedly moves in that direction. First there is the tabernacle in the wilderness, where God’s presence rests among Israel. Later the temple in Jerusalem becomes the place where that glory dwells. And in the New Testament the movement reaches its most startling expression in the incarnation, when God comes near in the person of Jesus.

Islam approaches the issue differently. While the Qur’an affirms that God is near in knowledge and authority, it also guards a strict distinction between Creator and creation. God guides, commands, and judges, but he does not enter the world in a personal way. The boundary between God and humanity remains firmly in place. Divine transcendence is preserved by ensuring that God never becomes part of the created order.

That difference raises a deeper theological question. Can the Creator come close to his creation without ceasing to be God? Christianity answers yes, pointing to the incarnation as the ultimate expression of divine nearness. Islam answers no, insisting that such closeness would compromise God’s transcendence. As a result, the two traditions tell very different stories about how God relates to humanity.

Conclusion: The Direction of the Story

When the Bible is read from beginning to end, a clear pattern comes into view. In Eden, God walks with humanity in the garden. After the fall, his presence appears again in the wilderness through the tabernacle. Later, the glory of the Lord fills the temple in Jerusalem. Then, in the incarnation, God takes on human flesh and lives among his people. And in the new creation, Scripture promises that God will dwell with humanity forever.

The direction of the story is unmistakable. Again and again, God moves closer. The tabernacle in Exodus is not merely an ancient religious structure. It is a preview. It hints at a future moment when God will dwell with humanity in a far deeper way.

If the biblical narrative is right, then God’s ultimate intention is not distance but fellowship. The God who filled the tabernacle, who walked among people in Christ, and who promises to dwell with humanity in the future invites us into that restored relationship. The story of Scripture is not simply about law or ritual. It is about a God who comes near.