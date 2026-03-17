Most Western explanations of Iran start in the same place: colonialism, anti-imperialism, or the country’s rivalry with the United States, Israel, and Europe. Those forces are real and they matter. But they do not explain the inner logic of the Islamic Republic. The system that came out of the 1979 revolution is rooted in a particular theological vision about law and history. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini was not simply blending religion and politics in the way many outside observers assume. He was redefining the basis of political legitimacy. In his thinking, the state exists above all to enforce the law of God. If we want to understand Iran, we have to start there. The Islamic Republic is not mainly a political project reacting to the West; it is a theological project meant to ensure that divine law governs human history.

Khomeini’s argument began with what he considered an obvious premise: God has given humanity law. In Islam, sharia is not just a set of moral teachings meant to guide private devotion. It is a full legal system that speaks to worship, family life, business dealings, criminal punishment, and public order. If God has legislated for human society, then those laws cannot remain confined to personal spirituality. They must shape the structure of society itself. Law, after all, is not meant to sit on a shelf. It is meant to be applied. For Khomeini, divine law had to move from the realm of theory into the actual life of a community.

Once that idea is accepted, another question naturally follows: who enforces the law of God? A law that exists only in books eventually stops functioning as law. If generations pass in which divine commands play no role in public life, then God’s legislation would effectively disappear from history. Khomeini refused to accept that possibility. In his view, divine law requires institutions that can enforce it. Just as civil law depends on courts, judges, and rulers, divine law requires a governing authority. The very existence of sharia implies the existence of a state capable of applying it.

For Shi‘i Muslims, however, this raises a difficult problem. Twelver Shi‘i theology teaches that the final Imam—the rightful leader of the Muslim community—disappeared in the ninth century and will return only at the end of history to establish perfect justice. For centuries, many Shi‘i scholars responded to that absence cautiously. Kings ruled the political sphere, while clerics devoted themselves to interpreting religious law and guiding the faithful. Khomeini thought this arrangement left an unresolved contradiction. If the Imam is absent but God’s law still exists, someone must enforce that law in the meantime. Otherwise vast stretches of history would unfold without the rule of God.

Out of this dilemma Khomeini developed his doctrine of velayat-e faqih, usually translated as the guardianship of the Islamic jurist. Khomeini’s conclusion followed naturally from this line of reasoning: during the Imam’s absence, scholars trained in Islamic law should take on political authority. Their role would go beyond interpreting religious texts or offering moral guidance. They would be responsible for making sure those laws actually shaped the life of society. In this vision, government is not primarily a body that drafts new legislation based on popular opinion or shifting political preferences. Its task is much narrower and more demanding—to carry out the law that God has already revealed. The state, in other words, becomes the instrument through which divine commands are translated into the realities of public life.

Once that assumption is in place, the political consequences quickly come into view. The idea of neutrality disappears. If divine law is meant to govern society, then every government must ultimately be evaluated by a single question: does it enforce that law, or does it not?A regime cannot simply claim to be secular or religiously neutral. In Khomeini’s view a government is either Islamic—meaning it enforces God’s law—or it is corrupt and illegitimate because it rules outside that law. There is no middle ground. Politics becomes a struggle between obedience to divine command and resistance against it.

That logic carries another consequence: revolution can become a religious obligation. If a government prevents divine law from shaping society, the problem is not merely political. In this framework it becomes theological. Such a regime is not just unjust—it stands in the way of God’s will unfolding in history. For that reason, opposition cannot stop at criticism or slow reform. If the state blocks the rule of divine law, it must ultimately be replaced. What might look like political revolution from the outside is understood, within this logic, as an act of religious obedience—a necessary step to restore the authority of God’s law in public life.

Seen as a whole, Khomeini’s system is internally consistent. Theology reveals divine law. Law requires enforcement. Enforcement requires political authority. Political authority therefore exists to ensure that divine law governs society. In this way Khomeini fused theology, law, and history into a single vision. He did not simply politicize Islam. He transformed history itself into a legal arena that must ultimately be ordered under the authority of God’s law.

Understanding this framework changes how the Iranian Revolution appears. It was not just a nationalist revolt against Western influence, nor merely a reaction to the Shah’s authoritarian rule. For the revolution’s leaders, the stakes were far deeper. They believed they were restoring the rightful place of God’s law in society. From their perspective, only an Islamic state could ensure that divine law shaped public life rather than remaining a distant religious ideal. The Islamic Republic was therefore created as the structure through which that law could actually be enforced during the long absence of the Imam.

For that reason, Iran cannot be explained only in terms of colonial resentment, anti-Western politics, or economic grievances. Those factors play a role, but they do not get to the heart of the system. The Islamic Republic is better understood as a theological project that makes use of the state as its instrument. It is not simply a political regime that wraps itself in religious language for legitimacy. It reflects a religious understanding of history itself—one in which political power is used to ensure that divine law governs human society. At the center of this vision lies a simple conviction: history must ultimately submit to the authority of God’s law.