Every civilization runs on a hidden source—its deepest fear. What a people dreads most reveals what it worships. Once, the Heritage Foundation symbolized the moral voltage of principled conservatism. But in recent years, when confronted with open bigotry dressed as “debate,” the institution hesitated. The lights dimmed not because its scholars grew less brilliant but because its current failed. Staff members reportedly left a meeting in tears, wondering whether their own workplace could still name evil by its name. The silence that followed was the low hum of a generator gone still.

That silence points to the larger outage that afflicts the modern West. Sacred fear—yir’at Adonai, the fear of the Lord—is the voltage that gives moral law its current. It is not superstition; it is the awareness that every decision echoes beyond history. It begins as awe before the holy and ends as courage before men. When that voltage drops, institutions continue to hum with programs and statements, but their light no longer reaches the street.

The tragedy of our time is virtue without voltage—credibility without current. Many leaders still speak of faith, prudence, and inclusion, yet they power their institutions on the low current of civility. Sacred fear transforms courtesy into conscience; without it, virtue becomes decoration. The paradox modern man forgets is that sacred fear is the only fear that frees. The one who trembles before God no longer trembles before man.

Yet voltage alone cannot light a city; it needs wiring. Fortitude is that grid—the moral technology that carries sacred fear into the world. It is theology under pressure, the discipline that translates reverence into resistance. Leaders without fortitude are open circuits: full of belief, empty of output.

Some within Heritage and beyond have modeled the opposite—people willing to act, to speak, to name. Their sparks prove that current still flows. Fortitude is not temperament; it is design, an alignment between inner voltage and outer duty. The ancients called this virtue; modernity calls it extremism, forgetting what a working conscience feels like. Management preserves systems; prophecy preserves souls. When the two trade places, institutions begin to worship their spreadsheets. Bureaucracy can maintain an organization, but only fortitude keeps it alive.

Behind every blackout lies an economy. Fear is the hidden currency of all institutions—the measure of what they value most. Healthy cultures peg that currency to truth, the way economies once pegged money to gold. Diseased ones float it on reputation, inflating approval until integrity collapses. In much of public life, fear of scandal now outweighs fear of sin, and “process fixes” are printed like paper money to cover spiritual debt.

Those who still anchor their fear in God operate on a sounder standard. Because their currency holds value, they can spend it freely—risking reputation to purchase clarity. Whoever fears the right thing sets the exchange rate for everyone else. When movements fear donors more than dishonor, societies begin trading in counterfeit virtue. What happened at Heritage was not an anomaly; it was an x-ray of the West. The same short circuit hums in universities, newsrooms, and pulpits that fear accusation more than error.

Out of this economy of fear arises the need for a new kind of engineer—the prophetic statesman who fuses the priest’s reverence with the warrior’s resolve, the intellect that prays and the fire that acts. Such leaders once stood at history’s hinges: Moses, Jeremiah, Lincoln, Churchill. They trembled before God so they could stand before kings. Jeremiah warned that when priests fear men, the city’s walls already lean.

Today, this archetype has nearly vanished. We have managers of virtue, not keepers of conscience. Yet sparks remain—figures who refuse to confuse kindness with neutrality or conviction with cruelty. Their energy, however modern its form, springs from ancient wiring: prophetic urgency married to humility. They fear betraying truth more than losing friends. That hierarchy of fear once made prophets dangerous and saints durable. The prophetic statesman understands that every generation must rebuild the grid of sacred fear or watch its civilization dim into managed decline. Fortitude is the blueprint; awe is the voltage. Together they keep the moral lights on.

And this brings us to the wider civilization that depends on such power. The West still owns magnificent infrastructure—universities, parliaments, churches—but little current. We quote Scripture, teach ethics, and host interfaith dialogues, yet the hum beneath the floorboards has gone quiet. Our power stations of conscience have become regulatory agencies of sentiment. We no longer burn; we moderate.

This is not the failure of one man or one institution; it is the paradigm of an era—belief without voltage, reverence without risk. Civilizations are not saved by their infrastructure but by their awe. When awe returns, light returns. Freedom requires reverence; courage dies when men stop trembling. Civilizations do not collapse when they doubt; they collapse when they stop fearing betrayal of what they believe.

And perhaps, before the light returns, there will be a silence—not of fear but of awe. That silence is where courage learns to pray.