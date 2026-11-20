This is part one of a nine-part series addressing the teaching of Munther Isaac, who is a prominent Palestinian Lutheran pastor and theologian known for his criticism of Christian Zionism, Israeli policies toward Palestinians, and Western Christian support for Israel. In this series, I will critique his book, Christ in the Rubble: Faith, the Bible and the Genocide in Gaza. The book sets out to “challenge Western Christians’ uncritical embrace of Zionist theology and politics.” But my examination will come from a different perspective.

In this series, I will argue that Isaac’s interpretation of Scripture is heavily influenced by his Palestinian national identity and political commitments. More specifically, my analysis will examine whether Isaac lets Scripture challenge those commitments or interprets Scripture in ways that reinforce an already established political narrative.

I must also introduce my thesis regarding antisemitism, what I call a parasitic theology. Many Christians who are familiar with this word have probably heard it applied in a theological sense. If God is all-loving and all-powerful, why is there evil in this world? Theodicy usually explains this by appealing to man’s free will and God’s unwillingness to violate it.

However, I apply it politically. So, if a country’s faith or political ideology is just and good, then why aren’t these promises realized? Why do injustice, suffering, and political failure continue despite the promises that ideology makes? A theodicy needs to be constructed to answer the conundrum. Rather than engaging in self-reflection or examining the failures of their own political beliefs, they look for someone else to blame. A scapegoat is needed to explain why their promises have not been fulfilled, and the nation of Israel plays this role. Israel is no longer simply a political opponent but becomes the reason their ideology has failed to deliver what it promised. In this way, the failures of the ideology are blamed on Israel rather than on the ideology itself.

This brings me back to Isaac and the question of how his political commitments influence his interpretation of Scripture. Of course, all interpreters will read the Bible from their own particular historical and situational standpoint, and I have no objection to him being a Palestinian Christian. My objection is that various political commitments appear to underlie much of his proposed exegesis and theology. I describe this tendency to use Scripture to justify an existing political ideology as a parasitic theology.

With that said, I must point out that the Palestinian people are important to God, and I think they are important to Isaac. Ministering in that area is tough and requires an unwavering commitment to the people. This stance is to be admired. After all, many passages in the Bible speak of justice and defending the oppressed. My issue with his teaching, which I will explore in the following blog posts, concerns the theological conclusions he draws from various themes, political commitments, and the nationalist assumptions that appear to guide his interpretation.

Isaac views Israel largely through the lens of colonialism and oppression, and there is a strong emphasis on the historical and ongoing suffering of the Palestinians. He gives much less attention to the enduring covenantal significance of the Jewish nation, God’s continuing promises to them, and Scripture's wider redemptive-historical context.

Because most people do not know much about Arab nationalism, I will offer a short introduction. This movement emerged during the 20th century as a political movement designed to establish a foundation for Arab identity, unity, and self-determination. The movement responded to Ottoman rule, European colonialism, and foreign domination. But Arab nationalism was only the beginning and had limited impact. What emerged thereafter was Palestinian nationalism, with religious figures like Hajj Amin al-Husayni (c. 1897–1974), better known as the Mufti of Jerusalem, who was a friend and collaborator with Hitler and introduced Nazi propaganda to the Arab world. He was a dominant nationalist leader during the British Mandate, blending Arab nationalism with Islamic religious mobilization.

Musa Kazim al-Husayni (1853–1934) was another major player in this movement. He was a leading organizer of Palestinian political demands in the early 1920s. Khalil al-Sakakini (1878–1953) was another cultural architect. He was a Palestinian Christian educator and writer who helped advance Arab cultural identity through education and nationalist activism. Najib Nassar (1865–1948) started a newspaper that helped popularize opposition to Zionist settlement and land acquisition. His efforts helped make journalism an important instrument of emerging Palestinian national consciousness.

Later, the Palestinian Liberation Organization emerged, led by Ahmad al-Shuqairi (1908–1980), who served as the organization’s first chairman after it was established in 1964. But the person who transformed Palestinian nationalism into an internationally recognized political movement was Yasser Arafat (1929–2004).

Isaac goes to great lengths to vilify the Zionist movement, attributing motives of hatred toward Palestinians to those who supported it. But I want to offer a short history lesson on the historical forces that inform his decision.

My blogs will follow his chapters, which are:

Chapter 1: A Genocide in Gaza

Chapter 2: This War Did Not Start on October 7

Chapter 3: The Relevant Context of Gaza

Chapter 4: Coloniality, Racism, and Empire Theology

Chapter 5: Theology of Genocide

Chapter 6: A Call to Repentance

Chapter 7: Christ Is in the Rubble in Gaza

Chapter 8: The Moral Compass of the World

Bibliography

Isaac, Munther. Christ in the Rubble: Faith, the Bible, and the Genocide in Gaza. Grand Rapids, MI: William B. Eerdmans Publishing Company, 2025.

Nirenberg, David. Anti-Judaism: The Western Tradition. New York: W. W. Norton & Company, 2013.

Patterson, David. Redemptive Antisemitism after Ten/Seven. Boston: Academic Studies Press, 2026.