It’s easy for “being nice” to get confused with being truly loving. While this has always been true, it think it is especially true in our postmodern culture. I had a friend one time who tried always to be the nice guy. His motto was “just keep things smooth and polite at any cost.” He tried to say whatever would keep everyone else happy, or at least comfortable, even if it meant biting his tongue on what actually mattered to him. I think most of us have done it at some point, with a friend, a family member, or a colleague at work. The problem is that the more we do it, the more we ignore our gut feeling when something’s wrong or we witness words and actions that feel unjust. We silence ourselves, hoping it’s “nicer,” and call it love.

But if we’re honest, silence usually protects ourselves more than it helps anyone else. In this way, we are really looking after ourselves. That stingy little whisper says, “Don’t make a scene. Don’t risk being judged. Don’t make things uncomfortable.” Before we know it, we start to believe that silence is automatically the higher ground.

Trust me, I get the appeal. Despite the fact that I am someone who doesn’t really enjoy conflict, I also try to honor God by not holding my tongue when moral clarity is needed. It is not always easy, but when done in the right spirit it is the right. thing to do. The bible calls us to speak the truth in love. We should resist the temptation to just keep the peace and avoid speaking the truth. We must not forget that love, at its core, isn’t about being agreeable for its own sake.

But niceness and love aren’t twins. One is afraid to bring up what matters. The other isn’t afraid to do what’s right, even if it risks some discomfort. When we decide that friendliness matters most, we start to bargain away honesty, piece by piece, and little by little. When this happens our faith becomes more about going along to get along than about anything that’s truly real. Compromising truth, even out of a well-meaning instinct to avoid friction, can sneakily start to define what we practice and what we value. That’s a danger no matter where we sit in church or in life.

Just seeking to be nice is usually about making things smooth and easy for everyone, including ourselves. But love isn’t afraid to make us uncomfortable if it’s for the sake of something better. Where niceness asks, “How do I avoid making this moment awkward?” love has a different answer. It says, “What would actually help this person move toward what’s better, even if it stings?” Niceness is always aiming to keep things pleasant, but love takes the long view and tries to do what’s actually good for the person’s soul. That’s a huge difference because let’s be honest: you can be perfectly comfortable while never really growing at all.

Love, on the other hand, takes a different stance, as it often stirs things up so something better can grow in its place. If our version of love always leaves people the same, or always avoids a hard conversation, it might sound sweet on the outside but it’s flavorless at the core. The truth is, most real change begins in the moments where something hard is said in love, with kindness in the approach, but with the courage to actually say it. Growth almost never happens in a place where everything is kept at the surface or left not discussed.

Keeping quiet is easy to see as kind, especially when everything around us feels like a minefield. For a lot of Christians, the lesson is that it’s better keep silent than risk being misunderstood or called harsh, judgmental, or even unloving. Over time, that silence starts to feel like spiritual maturity. We tell ourselves, “It’s not my job,” or “God will deal with it,” or that loving means we accept everything as-is. But sometimes silence is cheap. Sometimes silence is just the easier path. Think about what it means when we quietly let someone walk straight toward something that could hurt them, and then pretend like everything’s fine. If Jesus is King, saying nothing isn’t a kind gesture. It’s actually unloving.

The thing is, “compassion” that never speaks up eventually stops being compassion at all, especially in places and moments where clarity is desperately needed. It doesn’t matter how gentle our tone or how smoothly we avoid tough talks. If someone needs light and we offer only a fog, our silence, respectfully delivered as it might be, is no help at all.

If we’re looking for an actual role model, Jesus Himself wasn’t just “really nice”, He was deeply good and always true. Jesus had a knack for really connecting with people who knew they needed help. He was gentle with them. But when He came across people who swapped out genuine faith for empty routines, He didn’t hold back, even going as far as calling out his own friends sometimes. The wild thing is, even though he was never afraid to have the hard, sometimes awkward conversation, his words had a way of making the person he was talking to feel seen, rather than ashamed. That’s a rare skill. I know from experience. Sometimes, the truth hurts. But harsh isn’t holy. Jesus wasn’t afraid to speak the truth, but He refused to hurt in order to do so.

Love isn’t about biting your tongue more, just for the sake of ease. Love is speaking honestly, but never with a sneer or sense of disdain. Truth without love is harsh, but love without truth is really just hollow sentimental junk food. Real love is about honesty and kindness in equal measure. It’s about being clear, but always with respect for the person you’re talking to. You can challenge someone without making them feel small, and you can engage in disagreement without being harsh. Love doesn’t twist or avoid the truth, but it always handles it gently. That’s how people know you’re really with them, not just looking down on them. When people feel cared for, not condescended to, they’re more likely to hear what’s being said. They don’t just shut down and start putting up walls.

Choosing between being nice and truly loving someone exposes our true motives. Niceness usually just protects our desire to keep things easy on ourselves. It helps us keep our own image as being a loving person in tacked. We can even give ourselves a little pat on the back for being so moral, all without actually getting messy in the world of real relationships. But here’s the thing: love is okay with being misunderstood if it means it plants a seed for someone to grow. Love is not scared of the discomfort that comes with hard conversations or the weird tension that follows. It doesn’t retreat when things get complicated, and it doesn’t leave people stranded in silence, wondering where they stand. The real measure is not whether we played it safe or kept things sweet and agreeable. The real question is whether we actually nudge people towards what is honest and helpful, or we just keep them on pause forever, calling it “kindness.”

What the world needs isn’t just armies of “super nice” Christians. It needs truly loving ones. Ones who have the courage to speak up, the gentleness to care, and the humility to remain connected when the road gets messy. Silence can taste like compassion, but when Jesus is Lord, silence is never neutral. Love doesn’t mean keeping our mouths shut. It means speaking honestly, respectfully, and then sticking close enough to help someone shoulder the weight of those words. Nice people fade away once the conversation ends. Real love steps in, including in the aftermath, and says, “I’m with you, all the way to wholeness.”