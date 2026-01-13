Scott Adams made a living noticing what most people ignore. Through Dilbert, he articulated the malaise of office life with uncanny accuracy. His jokes were funny because they weren’t exaggerated. Adams had wrestled institutions from within—studying economics and business and working inside the structures he would later lampoon. He recognized the language of authority when it has authority but no reason to continue operating. That is what made him a force beyond the comics page. He encouraged readers to question institutions that request faith in the absence of substance.

Over time, that skepticism calcified. Adams became deeply interested in persuasion, incentive, and the structure of belief. He seemed to regard belief as an accomplished state rather than evidence of direct experience. Conviction became a matter of mechanics rather than morality. Beliefs were evaluated for their utility rather than their inherent truth. This guided his public ascension as well as his public downfall. It is also a broader cultural attitude. Sassiness is encouraged more than devotion. Sarcasm feels safe; believing is for deluded fools.

That is what makes Adams’s end-of-life conversion so radical. In the face of death, instead of distancing himself through cleverness, he spoke about embracing Christianity—something that cannot be conquered. After years of examining belief systems from the outside, Christianity requires you to enter it without any proof that it will work. You don’t figure out how to make it work for you. Christianity asks you to give up and let it work on you.

From an intellectual perspective, this marks a transition from criticism to believing. It is a move from asking how beliefs work to asking what remains when all your strategies for optimizing influence, career, and health have failed. Mocking false gods through satire and persuasion can only take you so far; eventually you must answer the question of what to worship. Skepticism creates a vacuum but cannot fill it. Adams reached the end of cynicism’s utility; in his story, disbelief ends up eating itself.

This is where the lesson becomes uncomfortable. We are a generation trained to have no convictions—focused instead on seeing through everything. Irony prevents us from having original thoughts and protects us from disappointment. We are taught what to value and how to analyze values, but not how to choose them. Faith, by contrast, is a risk.

Before he died, Adams called his life “amazing” and encouraged readers to “be useful.” But now it is difficult not to read him with skepticism, through the lens of his eventual Christian conversion. Because without belief in God, being useful becomes a recipe for burnout—and understanding everything clearly is not the same as knowing how to act.