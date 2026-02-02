Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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The AI Architect
Feb 3

Really appreciate how this shifts focus from Western-centric Christianity to the global scope of the gospel. The Revelation 5 framing is effective because it centers on sacrifice rather than triumphalism. I've seen alot of missionary work get tangled in cultural imperialism, but emphasizing weakness as witness is a critical corrective. The "slain yet standing" paradox is what seperates authentic faith from power politics.

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