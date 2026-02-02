There is something so huge happening here. This is that Revelation 5 moment, where the Lion of Judah shows up as a Lamb, looking like He’s just been killed, but still somehow standing. Suddenly everyone there falls down in front of Him, they are absolutely floored by the beauty of what He’s done. Suddenly the curtain is pulled back, and you see what life is really about, and you’re not at the center of the universe. Not your preferences, programs, denominations, or national identities, but a slaughtered-yet-standing Lamb at the center of the throne. Filling the throne room, at the center and forever, is the presence and radiance of a wounded and living Savior.

And at this moment, all of heaven explodes with worship. But why? Because He alone is worthy to take the scroll. He is the only one who is worthy to open the book of history. And why is He worthy? Because He was slain. And by His blood, the blood that flows from the wounds in His hands, He ransomed and purchased people for God from every tribe and every tongue and every people and every nation.

And that’s where this story has always been going. From the beginning, the story of the gospel has always been outward facing. But how often do I forget this? How often do you forget this? That Jesus is not Western. Jesus, if He had taken a 23andMe test, would’ve found out He was 100%

He’s not a product of Western culture; He is the cornerstone who confronts every culture. And if you’ve mistaken Him for someone you could comfortably bring home to dinner, someone who looks and sounds like you, who has no authority over your life, you’ve missed the truth. This Jesus is not safely “Western.” He’s not a domesticated Savior, but the global and glorious Son of God. He didn’t come to be the “mascot” for Western civilization, but to be the Lamb of God for the whole world.

Too often, we’ve wrapped Him in our flags, customs, and languages, confining Him to our pews instead of putting Him on display in the world. But this Jesus is the Savior for Syrians and Somalis, the Savior for Pakistanis, Palestinians, Iranians, and Iraqis. When we become God’s children by faith, our eyes are opened to the nations and our hearts are intertwined with His.

What’s more, God’s people are the means by which the ends are going to be realized. Who’s going to take this global, glorious, risen Christ to the nations? I am. You are. We are. We’re not just saved from something; we’ve been saved for something. I’m not just talking about prayer and mission budgets but about your life and mine. Because when we say yes to Jesus, we say yes to getting His gospel to every person on the planet. And this, you know as well

And you know as well as I do that this is going to be costly. I remember hearing a story, not long ago, about a young man who moved to the Middle East from Europe, maybe some 10 years ago. He wasn’t sent by a major ministry and probably didn’t raise much money. But even so, he left it all behind to go and live among an unreached people group in the Middle East, where he quickly started learning the language, fostering loving relationships, and sharing Christ in a multitude of ways.

Of course, he stuck out like a sore thumb, and it wasn’t long before he was detained, interrogated, and deported, only a few short years after he arrived. This did not at all seem like the ending he, or anyone else, had in mind. But in that time, he, like countless others around the globe, stood as a witness, bearing the name of Jesus among Muslims where it’s not always welcomed.

And he, like countless others, can rest in the fact that, sometimes, being a part of this story is not about “success” but about faithfulness. Because, as we know well, sometimes, if not often, our efforts are seen as a threat, and our labor as a danger, followed by misunderstanding, rejection, and even persecution. Christianity has always advanced into these kinds of places, not with the applause of men, but with the sacrifice of saints.

Growing up, no one ever told me that God loves to use the weak things of the world, and perhaps no one ever told you. But if you read the Scriptures, you know that God loves to use the weak, insecure, and fearful to do things, not so that they will boast in their strength but so that they will boast in Christ.

So, let this moment and this season of your life stand as an epilogue. This is your encouragement to yield to the Spirit once more, to let Him fill you with all that He possesses so that you can truly say, “I no longer live, but Christ now lives in me” (see Gal 2:20). This is not a call to strive, but a call to be filled. This is a call, woven through the entire trajectory of the book of Acts, reminding us that weak people, filled with the Spirit, are equipped to do eternal things. Because, in the end, it’s not about my story or yours but about His

You’ve committed, and you’ve considered the cost. Now what? Now, you go! Because, as you’ve just learned, weakness is not a liability, but a vital part of your witness. The world needs to see that you are weak, to see that you bleed, to see that you suffer, to see that you don’t have it all together, to see that you get tired, and frustrated, and even angry.

Why? Because that means you are human, just like everyone else, but it’s the Spirit in you who makes you radiant, lovely, and holy. Listen, there is a world out there that is waiting for their own Revelation 5 moment. And you’re not waiting for them to come to you; you are going to them.

You’ll see them across oceans and, perhaps, across the street, but, wherever you find them, spend and invest your life, like so many have done before, telling them, persuading them, bearing witness to them, and praying for them until the Lamb receives what He has purchased.

Not one, but many voices will fill the throne room with a song that only the redeemed can sing, a new song. A song that makes much of the blood of the Lamb, a song that the angels cannot sing, a song that belongs to the nations, echoing through the halls of eternity.

Who is worthy to receive the incense of your life, the little, trembling witness that you bring with your mustard-seed faith? The same Lamb who was slain. That’s why we go until the nations sing. Until the veil is lifted, until the darkness flees, until all eyes are opened to the beauty and majesty of Jesus, the Lamb who was slain to receive what He has purchased, not by our striving but by His blood.

So, until then, keep going. Until the nations sing.