We do not live in an age of ignorance. We live in an age in which the language of morality is often twisted. The New Testament prepares us for this situation by counseling us not just to be on the lookout for falsehoods, but for patterns of language that are deceptive. Jesus’ first warnings are about being deceived, and deception, of course, typically works through power of believability. In the Bible, as in our age, falsehood does not usually present itself as an alternative to truth. Falsehood comes, rather, in the reconfiguration of goods, and through their orientation to other ends. This is one reason why people can be deceived, sometimes willfully, without being conscious of falsehood. Moral clarity is not a stance of ideology, but rather a discipline necessary for life in an environment which regularly misrepresents the good.

The key insight of the New Testament is that deception is preeminently moral, and not intellectual. Paul often uses the phrase, “Do not be deceived.” Most frequently, it is the preface to a moral exhortation, and not to a Platonic, “Let me correct your doctrine,” type of passage. This implies that deception operates first on behavior, and then stretches to encompass justification. James makes this insight explicit by saying that self-deception is not a result of refusing to listen to the word, but of failure to obey it. The key to understanding deception is not ignorance, but nearness to the truth. Thus, the most likely people to be deceived are those who are knowledgeable, verbal, and morally self-assured.

Deception is especially effective because it sometimes co-opts virtue instead of opposing it directly. The classic Biblical example is Peter’s misplaced rebuke of Jesus. That misguided criticism, sparked by loyalty and concern, is revealed to be antagonistic to God’s purposes. There was nothing patently immoral about it, but its moral logic was skewed. We see this when compassion is separated from truth, and mercy from responsibility. Deception does not usually require its adherents to stop caring. Its success is explained not by a lack of desire to do good, but by the commandeering of real virtue.

This process is helped along by the rest deception can offer. Moral clarity is a discipline that requires constant vigilance womaning the watchtowers and scanning the horizon. A simplified system of morality offers the comfort of more frequent emotional affirmation, with a much lower investment of effort. The Bible treats the exhaustion of discernment not as a neutral state, but as dangerous vulnerability. When the effort of discernment is abandoned, the experience of deception is less like a straitjacket, and more like the bliss of giving up control. And this sensation of relief is a major factor in its success.

In our day, the drive toward moral clarity is especially wearisome because it must often be exercised with respect to algorithms. At the most basic level, algorithmic deception shapes the experience of reality not by lying about facts, but by shaping the experience of repeated exposure. Even-handed, responsible, or ambiguous material disappears, making extreme representations appear to be the norm. Algorithmic ranking is based purely on reactivity, so content that creates a gut emotional reaction will be most often served up. The result is not a fabricated reality, but an incomplete reality. Some stories are very easy to see; others are impossible to find.

It is especially effective because, instead of operating on people who don’t care about anything, it interacts with moral motivation. It learns which topics prompt concern, indignation, and reaction, and guides users to respond in those patterns over and over again. It does not reward patience with ambiguity, or encourage patient thoughtfulness. Instead, it grooms its users for hair-trigger moral responses. the effects can be invisible to the deceived, because the system is forming them in tendencies of assigning relevance and priority, rather than in beliefs about particular topics. Discernment is replaced by inertial force.

It is important, then, to differentiate between moral clarity and emotional intensity. Anger can be a response to deception, but it does not have the power to uncover deception. In Jesus’ experience, naming deception often deflates rather than escalates a situation. He counters both legalistic hardness of heart and sentimental, shortsighted compassion. But the truth-teller, Jesus himself, has authority because he is aligned with reality, not because he is shocking or forceful. Clarity reestablishes categories. And deception loses much of its power when it is simply left with no place to hide.

The Bible treats silence in the face of deception as culpable: In the story of the good Samaritan, the sin of the priest and Levite happens not through engagement, but by passing by on the other side. Deception is often able to become entrenched when clarity is withheld in the name of unity, the power of reputation, or institutional preservation. In those instances, restraint becomes complicity.

Paul’s positive metaphor, in contrast to being deceived is believers who are, “no longer tossed to and fro,” by persuasive arguments. Deception makes people tired and unstable. Moral clarity results in stability, not in insulation from struggle. As is the case with all recoveries, the recovery of moral imagination in recognizing the good as defined by God will come at a price: Perhaps at the cost of reputation, relational harmony, or institutional cooperation.

Accordingly, all the New Testament writers frame the resistance of deception as spiritual warfare, without melodrama. John, for example, counsels, “Do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world.” And teachers especially, as shapers of the language of morality, are held to a high standard because of the trickle-down effect of their lack of clarity. Nowhere does the Bible indicate that truth will be met with welcome and success instead of resistance. Faithfulness in an age of deception requires moral clarity.