Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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Pastor Patrick Alobo's avatar
Pastor Patrick Alobo
Sep 20

Good, I always learn a lot. Thanks you.

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Dr. Tim Orr
Sep 20

You are most welcome Patrick!

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