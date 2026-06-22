Few thinkers have done more to reshape our understanding of persecution than René Girard. Over the course of a long and influential career, Girard developed a theory that sought to explain one of the most enduring features of human history: why communities so often unite against a common enemy. According to Girard, societies frequently resolve internal tensions by directing their frustrations toward a scapegoat. When conflict, uncertainty, or disorder threatens social cohesion, people search for a person or group that can be blamed for the crisis. The remarkable feature of this process is that those participating in it rarely recognize what they are doing. They do not see themselves as persecutors. They believe they have identified the genuine source of the problem. In their minds, they are not creating an explanation. They are discovering one.

One of Girard’s most important insights is that persecution depends upon the conviction that the victim is guilty. Crowds do not usually understand themselves as acting unjustly. They believe they are defending truth, restoring order, or correcting wrongdoing. The people who burned witches did not think they were murdering innocent women. The people who organized pogroms did not think they were attacking innocent neighbors. The crowd that demanded Jesus’ crucifixion did not believe it was condemning an innocent man. In both cases, people were convinced they had identified the source of a real problem. The accusation seemed plausible because it made sense of their fears, frustrations, and disappointments. Once that belief takes hold, the victim no longer appears as a victim. He appears as the answer to a question that has been troubling the community for a long time.

Girard believed the Bible gradually exposes this process. In many ancient stories, the crowd’s judgment is simply accepted. If the community declares someone guilty, the story assumes the accusation must be true. The biblical tradition begins to challenge that assumption. Instead of taking the side of the crowd, it increasingly invites readers to consider the possibility that the crowd itself is mistaken. Again and again, Scripture directs attention toward the victim rather than the accuser. Abel’s blood cries out from the ground. Joseph is betrayed by his brothers. The suffering servant is despised and rejected. The Psalms repeatedly give voice to the falsely accused. The culmination comes in the Gospels, where the crowd, religious authorities, and political rulers unite in their certainty that Jesus deserves condemnation. Yet the narrative insists that the crowd is wrong.

The significance of that reversal is difficult to overstate. “They hated me without a cause.” For perhaps the first time in human history, the innocence of the victim becomes the center of the story rather than an inconvenient detail. The accusation itself comes under judgment. This is the great biblical unveiling. The crowd’s certainty is no longer evidence of its righteousness. It becomes evidence that something may have gone terribly wrong. Suspicion shifts away from the victim and toward the accusation. The persecutor’s confidence no longer settles the question. It becomes part of the problem that must be examined.

The biblical revelation accomplished something extraordinary. It exposed the innocence of the victim. What it did not eliminate was humanity’s desire to preserve its own innocence. The need for innocence may be even more fundamental than the need for a scapegoat. Human beings struggle to live with the possibility that their suffering may result from their own failures, their own limitations, or their own misplaced hopes. We prefer explanations that leave our self-image intact. We search for causes that allow us to remain morally untroubled while still making sense of disappointment and failure. This suggests that the scapegoat mechanism is not the deepest problem. The deeper problem is the human refusal to accept responsibility. Scapegoats are simply one way of protecting innocence.

Yet a difficult question remains. If the biblical tradition exposes the logic of scapegoating, why does scapegoating continue to reappear? Why do societies keep returning to the same patterns of accusation even after those patterns have been unmasked? And why, so often, do Jews remain at the center of the story? Girard helps us understand why communities look for victims in moments of crisis. He shows why people search for someone who can absorb their fears, frustrations, and disappointments. What he does not fully explain is why Jews repeatedly occupy that role across cultures, religions, and political systems that otherwise have very little in common.

My forthcoming book, What Antisemitism Explains: Why Societies Blame Jews for Their Unfinished Dreams,which will be published next month, argues that answering this question requires moving beyond scapegoating alone. Girard helps us understand why societies seek victims during moments of crisis, but antisemitism often does more than identify a victim. Again and again, Jews become explanations. Across different civilizations and ideologies, they are cast as the hidden cause of failure, disappointment, decline, or unfulfilled hopes. The argument of this book is that antisemitism functions as a recurring explanatory system that allows societies to externalize responsibility for problems they are unwilling to confront within themselves. It is not merely a form of prejudice or a mechanism of persecution. It is a way of preserving collective innocence. By examining why Jews have so often been assigned this role, the book seeks to explain not only the persistence of antisemitism, but also what that persistence reveals about the human struggle to face responsibility, failure, and moral accountability. The book will be released next month.

Bibliography

René Girard, The Scapegoat, trans. Yvonne Freccero (Baltimore: Johns Hopkins University Press, 1986)