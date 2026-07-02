One of the most unsettling passages in the New Testament appears in 2 Thessalonians, where Paul introduces a phrase that, at first, may take us aback. He says that God will send a “strong delusion.” After all, it doesn’t make it easy to reconcile this idea with the rest of what the Bible teaches. Doesn’t it teach that Satan is the author of deception? Why, then, would Paul speak of God giving people over to deception?

I’ll begin by laying out the context for this passage. Reports were circulating that the day of the Lord had already begun, so the people at the church became unsettled. As a result, the people became afraid. Some people thought they might have missed Christ’s return, or possibly they were living under God’s final judgment.

Paul’s response to their confusion also helps us understand what he later means by God’s “strong delusion.” Paul refrained from feeding speculation about the end times. Instead, he sought to restore confidence in the Church at Thessalonica. Paul spoke of a great rebellion that must come first, led by the “man of lawlessness,” who would be revealed at the end, exalting himself against God and deceiving many. Only afterward would Christ come and destroy him “whom the Lord will consume with the breath of His mouth and destroy with the brightness of His coming” (NKJV). Paul’s emphasis is not satisfying curiosity about the future, but encouraging believers to remain steadfast in the truth.

The “man of lawlessness” represents the climax of humanity’s rebellion against God. There have been various interpretations of this verse, ranging from a future figure associated with the anti-Christ to a recurring source of political and religious power that opposes God, or an already/not yet scenario. Whichever view is true, Paul’s point remains: there is evil that not only opposes God but also imitates and rivals God’s work.

The rebellion Paul describes is not just the result of outside forces. It succeeds because deception makes evil appear convincing, and verse 9 explains how. Paul makes this clear when he says, “the coming of the lawless one is according to the working of Satan, with all power, signs, and lying wonders.” Satan doesn’t just oppose God, but he also counterfeits his activities, making miracles serve a falsehood. They persuade people that the lie is true.

Beginning in verse 10, Paul says, “and with all unrighteous deception among those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved.” According to many New Testament scholars, the Greek literally says “did not receive the love of the truth.”

According to Paul, the problem was not that they lacked evidence or intelligence; they just didn’t love the truth. In Scripture, truth is not merely information but a moral commitment, grounded in God’s own nature. Therefore, loving the truth involves more than just agreeing with what is true. It also includes a willingness to submit to reality, even when it confronts our deepest assumptions.

There are powerful forces at work. Platforms like podcasts, YouTube, X, and TikTok create environments in which outrage is rewarded, and algorithms amplify emotional certainty rather than careful, thoughtful thinking. These platforms don’t create deception. Instead, they accelerate it.

Christians are not immune to these cultural pressures. They rightly distrust institutions, but that distrust can feed sinful attitudes such as suspicion, followed by cynicism, and finally, conspiratorial thinking. At that point, almost any explanation becomes believable, as it confirms our suspicions.

I’ll offer a simple example of what this looks like in practice. Imagine you log onto your phone and suddenly receive a notice informing you of a tragedy unfolding somewhere in the world. Within minutes, you notice that social media is filled with so-called authoritative voices claiming they already know who is responsible. Then suddenly millions of people share the explanation on their favorite platforms before investigators have gathered any of the facts.

Instead of rushing to conclusions, we should be willing to wait, ask careful questions, weigh the evidence, and admit when we do not know. Loving the truth sometimes means resisting the pressure to have an immediate answer.

Are we learning to love the truth more than narratives that satisfy our frustrations? Every generation creates explanatory systems to make sense of the world. When we take a moment and look at the landscape in which we find ourselves, Paul’s warning is especially relevant in an age of podcasts, viral videos, social media, and endless political commentary that feeds our fallen nature and its propensity to cultivate rage and resentment. We are not called to be gullible or cynical, but are called to be people who love the truth.

This means Christians need to set their minds to resisting the temptation to explain every crisis by searching for a hidden villain behind it. The desire for certainty is understandable. Christians should be careful to approach issues empirically and ask whether they are supported by evidence or merely appeal to our fear and suspicion. We must reject explanations that may be emotionally satisfying but appeal to our sinful nature rather than to reality.

Most importantly, we must return to the book of Genesis again and again, where Scripture teaches us what is truly wrong with the world. The root problem is not a hidden conspiracy but human sin. That is why Christians must pursue truth with humility, speak it in love, and refuse to surrender to either naïveté or conspiracy thinking.