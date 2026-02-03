Over the past several years, I’ve had hundreds of conversations that won’t leave me alone.

They happened in living rooms, cafés, Ubers, street corners, and late at night after long days. Most of them were with Muslim friends. They weren’t debates. They weren’t staged. They were honest conversations between people who were trying to understand God, themselves, and what it really means to be right before Him.

Those conversations are the reason I built this website.

I’ve created a platform that offers free online classes, broken into 10–20 minute segments, because I wanted something people could actually use. No paywall. No fluff. Just clear, thoughtful teaching you can engage with without needing a seminary degree or endless free time.

Why Free?

Because I believe the gospel is the power of God for salvation—not just for me, not just for Christians, but for the whole world. And if that’s true, then access shouldn’t be the obstacle.

The gospel didn’t come to me because I earned it. It came to me because God is gracious. I want these classes to reflect that same posture.

Link to Website

Where This Came From

I didn’t write or teach any of this from a distance. I didn’t sit in an ivory tower thinking about people. I learned this material while sitting with people—especially Muslims who were serious about God, serious about obedience, and deeply unsure whether they had ever done enough.

Their devotion has challenged me.

Their sincerity has humbled me.

And the weight they carry trying to earn God’s approval has burdened me.

Again and again, I heard versions of the same question:

“If God is just, how can He forgive without payment?”

“Why do Christians talk about grace like it’s enough?”

“Don’t actions matter?”

Those questions don’t come from hostility. They come from longing.

I long for my friends to know the grace I’ve found in Jesus—the grace that says you don’t have to earn God’s love because Christ already bore the cost.

That longing is behind this website.

The Three Areas These Classes Focus On

The classes deal honestly and directly with three topics that are often mishandled, avoided, or distorted—sometimes by Christians themselves.

1. Engaging with Muslims with Grace and Truth

I don’t believe in shouting matches or “gotcha” apologetics. I do believe in clarity. And I believe clarity can be loving.

These classes are about learning how to speak honestly about Jesus with Muslim friends—without caricatures, without fear, and without backing away from the hard parts of the gospel. Paul’s approach in Athens has shaped me deeply here: he listened, he observed, he respected, and then he spoke plainly about Christ.

Truth and tenderness don’t compete. They belong together.

2. Gospel-Centered Christianity and Other Religions

Every religion answers the same basic questions:

Who are we?

What’s wrong with us?

How are we made right?

Christianity’s answer is different at the deepest level. We are not merely confused—we are broken. And we are not saved by effort—we are rescued by grace.

These classes look at Christianity alongside other religions and worldviews—not to mock them, but to clearly show what makes the gospel distinct. Grace isn’t just a nicer idea. It changes how you see God, yourself, and everyone else.

3. How Antisemitism Actually Works

Antisemitism isn’t just hatred. If it were, it would have burned out long ago.

It survives because it adapts.

Again and again, when an ideology begins to fail—when its promises collapse—Jews are assigned a role. Not as people, but as symbols. Scapegoats. Explanations.

These classes trace that pattern across history, theology, and politics, beginning with October 7, 2023. The question isn’t simply why people hate Jews, but why so many worldviews seem to need them to function.

This isn’t abstract. It matters now.

Why Short Lectures for Classes?

Because most people are busy. And because clarity matters more than volume.

Each session is designed to be watched, paused, argued with, and revisited. You don’t have to agree with everything. But you should understand what’s being said—and why.

Why I’m Doing This

I’ve earned degrees. I’ve written books. I’ve spoken in academic settings. But none of that matters if the gospel itself becomes blurry.

History shows what happens when the Church drifts—toward legalism, power, fear, or ideology. Renewal always begins the same way: by returning to grace.

That’s what this website is about.

Not winning arguments.

Not impressing anyone.

But making the gospel unmistakably clear—clearly enough to be rejected, clearly enough to be believed, and clearly enough to change lives.

If that resonates with you, I invite you to explore the classes, share them, and step into conversations that actually matter—with courage, honesty, and compassion.