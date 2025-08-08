I’ve officially moved my writing from Ghost to Substack.

Why the switch? While Ghost served me well for a season, I found it limiting when it came to connecting with readers. Substack offers a cleaner, more interactive experience—making it far easier for you to subscribe, engage, comment, and share. But this shift is about more than convenience or aesthetics. It reflects a deeper calling I’ve felt: to build a community around the hard conversations most people avoid, but that followers of Jesus can’t afford to ignore.

We live in a time when truth is contested, identity is politicized, and faith is often misrepresented. I want to create a space where we can confront those realities head-on—without censorship, without compromise, and without the echo chamber. Substack makes that possible.

It also allows me to develop a more consistent rhythm of writing and interaction. You can expect more regular posts, thoughtful reader engagement, and deeper explorations of the theological and cultural tensions shaping our world.

What You’ll Find Here: Theology, Culture, and Global Ministry Reflections

You can expect the same kind of thoughtful, courageous writing—but now in a more accessible and community-centered format.

My articles draw from over 30 years of cross-cultural ministry, a deep well of academic research, and firsthand experiences engaging with Muslim leaders, secular activists, Jewish scholars, and evangelical communities. Whether I’m writing from the streets of London, conversations with Iranian scholars, or the churches of the American Midwest, I bring a global, gospel-centered lens to everything I write.

I write to challenge, equip, and encourage readers to think biblically, historically, and theologically about the most pressing religious and cultural issues of our time. You’ll find:

✦ Theological Critiques and Gospel Comparisons

Honest yet respectful evaluations of Islamic theology , including topics like jihad, mercy, justice, gender, and the identity of Jesus

Gospel-centered contrasts between Christian and Islamic views of God, revelation, and salvation

Reflections that invite deeper discipleship rather than shallow polemics

✦ Confronting Antisemitism and Religious Hostility

Uncovering the theological and political roots of antisemitism in both Islamic and progressive ideologies

Engaging with Jewish-Christian dialogue through a gospel framework of covenant, justice, and hope

Exposing how antisemitism distorts both religion and activism in today’s world

✦ Cultural and Ideological Analysis

In-depth critiques of secular ideologies , including critical theory, identity politics, and postmodern relativism

How cultural trends impact the church’s witness and the Christian imagination

Biblical responses to contested issues like truth, justice, race, and decolonization

✦ Global and Local Stories from Ministry

Stories from ministry among Muslims in the UK , the Middle East , and urban America

Encounters that reveal both the beauty and brokenness of cross-cultural evangelism

Insights gained from dialogues with Shia scholars, Black pastors, Jewish leaders, and everyday conversations on the ground

✦ Deep Biblical and Theological Reflection

Articles rooted in Scripture and classic Christian theology

Exploring the Trinity , atonement , grace , and gospel transformation

Encouragement for Christians who want more than surface-level spirituality

You’ll also find real-world stories and insights from my ministry and research around the world—encounters that shape how I understand and communicate the gospel.

Whether it’s engaging Muslims at Speaker’s Corner in London, where intense theological debates unfold in the open air every week, or sharing the hope of Christ during 18 Uber rides with Muslim drivers in just 10 days, I bring back observations from the front lines of interfaith conversation and spiritual hunger.

I’ve dialogued with Shia Muslim scholars at mosques and academic institutions across the UK, spoken remotely at the University of Tehran, and listened to how young Muslim intellectuals wrestle with issues of gender, justice, and God’s mercy. I’ve also challenged theological assumptions—my own and others’—through respectful, honest conversation that doesn't sidestep truth.

In the U.S., I’ve spent decades in cross-cultural ministry, including serving as a pastor of a predominantly Black church, where I heard raw, unfiltered stories of racism, resilience, and redemption. I’ve led Bible studies in multicultural urban centers, sat across tables from people whose worldviews are diametrically opposed to mine, and seen how the gospel breaks through in surprising ways.

I’ve also sat down with Jewish leaders and scholars, listening carefully as they articulate the historical trauma their communities carry, while offering a Christian understanding of hope, covenant, and the future of faith in a fractured world. These conversations have been marked by both tension and trust—and they fuel my writing on antisemitism, the political misuse of religion, and the ways in which different communities interpret divine revelation.

All of these encounters—whether across a London café table, at a mosque in Birmingham, or in a Southern Indiana church fellowship hall—inform the way I think, write, and pray.

I bring these experiences here not to boast, but to offer grounded, real-life reflections that connect global realities with local discipleship. Because if we’re going to engage this cultural moment faithfully, we need more than just ideas—we need perspective, humility, and boldness that comes from walking into the deep end of ministry and staying rooted in the gospel.

This is not a blog for surface-level takes or spiritual clichés. It’s for those who want to go deeper—to think clearly, live courageously, and hold fast to truth with grace.

If you’ve followed my work on Ghost, I’m grateful for you. If you’re new here, welcome. Either way, I’m honored you’re on this journey with me.

This is not a blog for surface-level takes or spiritual clichés. It’s for those who want to go deeper—to think clearly, live courageously, and hold fast to truth with grace.

If you’ve followed my work on Ghost, I’m grateful for you. If you’re new here, welcome. Either way, I’m honored you’re on this journey with me.

—Tim Orr