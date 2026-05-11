Adam Dodds’s 2023 master’s thesis, What Does It Mean to Be Human? Studying the Qur’anic Punishment Stories in Conversation with the Bible, opens up an important conversation about one of the deeper theological dynamics that can contribute to Islamist hostility toward Jews and toward the modern state of Israel. Most conversations about antisemitism in the Muslim world stay focused on politics, colonialism, nationalism, or the Israeli–Palestinian conflict. Those issues obviously matter and cannot be ignored. But Dodds pushes the discussion into a deeper layer by examining how certain strands of Islamic theology understand human nature, revelation, sacred history, and the rejection of divine authority. What makes his work especially interesting is that it helps explain why, for some Islamists, the conflict with Jews is experienced as something much larger than an ordinary political dispute.

At the center of Dodds’s argument is the Islamic concept of fitra, the idea that human beings are created with a natural inclination to recognize and submit to Allah. But fitra means more than simply having a spiritual awareness or a basic sense that God exists. In much of classical Islamic thought, Islam is viewed as humanity’s original and intended condition—the proper alignment between human beings and the structure of reality itself. Islam, therefore, is not viewed simply as one religion among many competing truth claims. It is often understood as humanity’s original and intended condition—the proper alignment between human beings and the structure of reality itself. That gives rejection of Islam a much deeper theological weight than ordinary disagreement. From within this framework, rejecting Islam is not merely about arriving at different conclusions about God. It can be seen as resisting the very order God built into creation.

Dodds argues that the Qur’an reinforces this worldview repeatedly through its punishment narratives. The purpose of these stories is not primarily historical reconstruction in the modern academic sense. Instead, they establish a recurring theological pattern throughout the Qur’an: a prophet comes with divine warning, people reject him, opposition rises, and God eventually vindicates the prophet while judgment falls on those who refuse to listen. The pattern shows up over and over again with figures like Noah, Moses, Lot, Hud, and others. This becomes especially significant when the focus turns to the Jews because the Qur’an does not portray them as ignorant pagans with no access to revelation. Jews are presented as a people who already possess scripture, worship one God, and belong to the larger story of Abraham and the prophets. Within certain Islamic frameworks, that gives their rejection of Muhammad a much heavier theological meaning.

The reasoning is fairly straightforward. Since Jews already understand ideas like covenant, prophecy, and divine revelation, their refusal to accept Muhammad is often interpreted as more than simple misunderstanding or lack of knowledge. In many Islamist interpretations, it is seen as resistance to truths they should have recognized because of the revelation they had already received. Through the lens of fitra, the tension becomes even more pronounced. The issue is no longer just disagreement with Islam, but resistance to what is understood as a truth already made visible through earlier revelation.

That creates a unique kind of theological and psychological tension within parts of Islamic thought. Jews are not easily dismissed because they stand so close to the world of revelation while still rejecting Islam’s final prophetic claim. Pagans can be viewed as people ignorant of divine truth, but Jews are much harder to categorize that way because they affirm many of the same sacred figures and themes Islam itself affirms. They believe in Abraham, Moses, prophecy, revelation, and monotheism, yet they still refuse Muhammad’s authority. In some later Islamic polemics, that refusal becomes more troubling than ordinary unbelief. Jews come to be portrayed not simply as mistaken, but as people resisting truths they should have recognized because of the revelation and knowledge they already possessed.

Dodds also notes that the Qur’an presents both a “high” and “low” view of humanity. Human beings are capable of dignity, obedience, and divine guidance, yet they are also weak, forgetful, rebellious, and prone to corruption. Those who align themselves with revelation remain connected to humanity’s intended purpose. Those who reject revelation increasingly become associated with arrogance, deviation, corruption, and disorder. Over time, some classical and later Islamist interpretations of these themes developed a sharp distinction between those aligned with sacred order and those viewed as resisting it. Within certain Islamist frameworks, Jews become symbolically connected to that resistance because they are portrayed as possessing revelation while still rejecting Muhammad’s authority.

At the same time, this argument needs to be approached carefully and with some real nuance. None of this means the Qur’an automatically produces antisemitism, nor does it mean Muslims interpret these passages in identical ways. Islamic civilization has always been internally diverse, shaped by different theological traditions, political systems, legal schools, and historical experiences with Jewish communities. There were certainly periods marked by tension, restrictions, and conflict, but there were also long eras of coexistence, intellectual interaction, and relative stability. Many Muslims today strongly reject antisemitism and read these texts in far more contextual, restrained, or historically specific ways. That distinction matters because it would be far too simplistic to argue that Islam itself mechanically creates hostility toward Jews or Israel.

A more careful way to frame the issue is to recognize that certain theological categories can create symbolic possibilities that later political movements intensify under particular historical conditions. Modern Islamism did not emerge in a vacuum. It developed during a period shaped by colonial collapse, military defeats, Western political dominance, and deep civilizational uncertainty across much of the Muslim world. The fall of older Islamic empires—especially the collapse of the Ottoman Empire—forced many Muslims to wrestle with difficult questions about legitimacy, weakness, identity, and decline. Over time, in some Islamist movements, political humiliation and theology gradually fused together into a single interpretive framework. Older religious categories became absorbed into modern ideological struggles and took on new emotional and political force.

That larger historical backdrop helps explain why Israel came to carry such enormous symbolic importance in parts of the Muslim world. The conflict was never seen only as a normal geopolitical dispute. Questions of power, status, and civilizational dominance were always sitting underneath it.

For centuries, Jewish communities mostly lived under Muslim rule as minority populations within Islamic civilization. Their experience was not identical everywhere. Some periods were relatively stable and even cooperative. Others brought restrictions, pressure, or open hostility. But the broader structure stayed fairly consistent. Islamic civilization occupied the dominant political and cultural position, while Jewish communities generally lived within that world as protected but subordinate minorities.

Then Israel changed the equation.

Jews were no longer scattered communities dependent on surrounding rulers for protection or survival. They became sovereign. They built a modern state, developed serious military and technological power, and repeatedly defeated neighboring Muslim armies in land closely connected to Islamic history and religious identity.

To many Islamists, that felt like more than a military loss. It felt humiliating. A pattern that had existed for centuries suddenly looked reversed. A people long viewed as minorities living under Muslim authority had become independent, powerful, and militarily successful in a region Muslims deeply associated with their own religious inheritance.

That is part of why some Islamist rhetoric about Israel carries such emotional intensity. Israel is often seen as more than a rival country or diplomatic problem. For many Islamists, it represents a break in the historical order itself. The conflict becomes tied to larger questions about legitimacy, decline, divine favor, and the feeling that history turned in a direction it never should have gone.

The timing only deepened those emotions. Israel emerged during a period when much of the Muslim world was already undergoing profound political and psychological upheaval. Older imperial systems were collapsing. European colonialism had reshaped large parts of the Islamic world politically, economically, and culturally. Military defeats accumulated. Internal fragmentation intensified. Across many Muslim societies there was a growing awareness that Islamic civilization no longer occupied the position of global confidence and strength it once held. In that atmosphere, Israel became more than a political issue. For some Islamist movements, it evolved into a powerful symbol of humiliation, displacement, decline, and the painful perception that the historical balance of the world had fundamentally shifted.

The collapse of the Ottoman Empire carried enormous symbolic significance within that atmosphere. It was not experienced simply as the fall of another state. For many Muslims, it represented the disappearance of a visible center of Islamic political authority and civilizational confidence. What followed in the decades afterward only sharpened that sense of loss. Israel’s victories over surrounding Arab and Muslim states came to symbolize far more than battlefield defeat. The humiliation was not merely that Muslim armies had lost wars. It was that they had lost to a people who, within older Islamic memory, had historically existed as minority communities living under Muslim political authority.

The contrast with Christianity is important because Christianity starts from a very different understanding of humanity and history. In historic Christian theology, Jews and Gentiles alike stand equally fallen before God and equally in need of grace. Christianity does not usually frame one particular people group as uniquely resisting humanity’s original religion. Instead, the Christian story centers on covenant, incarnation, crucifixion, resurrection, and reconciliation. Its focus is not primarily the recovery of political dominance, but God’s redemptive work in a broken world through suffering, sacrifice, forgiveness, and divine self-giving.

Many Islamic frameworks approach these questions differently. Islam is often understood as din al-fitra—the religion that corresponds to humanity’s original created nature. Within that framework, rejecting Islam can be viewed as resisting the created order God intended for humanity. When this framework is applied to Jews, the tension can become especially intense. Jews already possess revelation, believe in one God, and belong to the broader Abrahamic tradition, yet they still reject Muhammad’s prophethood. In some Islamist interpretations, that rejection carries unusual weight because Jews are not seen simply as people outside of revelation. They are viewed as a community that was already familiar with God’s truth and therefore should have recognized Muhammad as a prophet. Because of that, their rejection is often understood as more than simple disbelief. It is seen as a conscious refusal to accept something they were expected to recognize as true.

At the same time, theology alone does not automatically create hatred or violence. There are other things that influence such as political conflict, nationalism, colonialism, military defeat, humiliation, trauma, and modern ideological movements all influence how religious ideas are interpreted and sometimes weaponized. The internet seeks to amplify these issues dramatically. Even so, Dodds’s work helps explain why certain forms of Islamist hostility toward Jews and Israel often carry such strong emotional and symbolic weight. It becomes part of a larger sacred narrative involving revelation, legitimacy, sovereignty, humiliation, and divine order. Within that framework, Jewish sovereignty is experienced not merely as a political challenge, but as a disruption of a deeply rooted religious understanding of how history and authority are supposed to function.

Reference

Dodds, A. (2023). What does it mean to be human? Studying the Qur'anic punishment stories in conversation with the Bible (Unpublished master's thesis). Melbourne School of Theology.

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Dr. Tim Orr focuses on helping churches engage Muslims in a way that is clear, thoughtful, and theologically grounded. Through consulting, training, and coaching, he works with leaders to bring more direction and confidence to their outreach efforts. He has completed six academic degrees, including an MA in Islamic Studies from the Islamic College in London, and brings together strong academic training with practical ministry experience. You can learn more at timorr.org, and find additional free resources and community at truthfulchristianwitness.com.