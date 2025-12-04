I’m still on my mini sabbatical, so am I just posting. Off to prayer.

The more I look at evangelical support for Israel today, the more I’m convinced it’s no longer driven mainly by doctrine. It’s become something closer to an identity marker—one of those instinctive signals evangelicals use to locate themselves in a cultural landscape that feels increasingly unstable. And this didn’t happen all at once. It developed gradually, the way most shifts in religious culture do.

A lot of evangelicals I spend time with talk about feeling unmoored in American life. Institutions they once trusted don’t feel as reliable. Moral assumptions they took for granted now feel contested every time they turn on the news. In that kind of atmosphere, people reach for something that seems steady. For many evangelicals, Israel has taken on that role. It’s not just another nation-state; it’s proof—tangible, visible—that the biblical story they’ve staked their lives on still has real-world consequences.

A generation or two ago, many evangelicals would have cast America in that role: “God’s hand on the nation,” and all that. But as that narrative has weakened, Israel has stepped into the symbolic space America once filled. So when evangelicals talk about standing with Israel, it’s not only foreign policy talking. It’s a way of saying, “This is one place where the world still looks like Scripture is true.”

The Abrahamic covenant is part of the emotional logic here. Even if most people aren’t dissecting the Hebrew grammar, they know the gist: God made a promise, and He keeps it. In a time when everything else feels in motion, that promise offers a sense of stability. It provides a theological baseline—a reminder that God’s word doesn’t shift with cultural tides. It’s doctrine, sure, but it’s also comfort.

Dispensationalism still lingers in this picture too, though in a quieter, more internalized way than the chart-filled versions from the mid-20th century. Most evangelicals couldn’t outline the system anymore, and that’s fine—they’ve absorbed its central instinct. They still feel that Israel sits at the center of God’s long story, that what happens there isn’t random. The formal structures of dispensationalism have softened into intuition. What used to be about predicting the future has become a way of making sense of the present.

So while theology certainly shapes evangelical support for Israel, it’s not the whole story. Identity plays an equally strong role. In a world that feels increasingly unpredictable, Israel has become a kind of touchstone—something that reassures evangelicals that God is still acting, still faithful, still connected to history in ways they can see.

Romans 9–11 gives evangelicals a New Testament anchor for everything they feel about Israel. Paul’s insistence that God’s purposes for Israel haven’t been shelved reassures people who already sense the faith losing ground at home. When he says God’s promises still stand, they hear a counter-story to the one playing out in American culture. If churches are thinning out and familiar moral frameworks feel contested, Paul reminds them that divine purposes don’t unravel just because the cultural winds shift. So supporting Israel becomes less about politics and more about saying, “Yes—God is still guiding history.”

Historical memory deepens that instinct. Many older evangelicals grew up hearing stories about the Holocaust, the near-miraculous birth of the Israeli state in 1948, and its survival against overwhelming odds. These weren’t just global events to them; they shaped a moral imagination. Israel, in their view, became the small, faithful survivor in a hostile world. And that story resonates with how many evangelicals feel now—culturally pressed, often misunderstood. Standing with Israel feels like standing with a fellow survivor. It’s as much about memory and identity as theology.

For decades this relationship has been bigger than politics, even though politics often get the headlines. Evangelical media, organizations like CUFI, and dense networks of pastors built Israel into the very definition of what it meant to be “biblically grounded” and culturally steadfast. When the Trump administration moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, the excitement among evangelicals wasn’t really about foreign policy. It felt more like a public affirmation: Your convictions still matter. Your reading of the Bible still carries weight. In that sense, the embassy move functioned like a kind of civic liturgy.

But underneath that, generational cracks are widening. This is very concernin for me. Younger evangelicals don’t automatically absorb the old narrative. They talk more about Palestinian suffering, influenced by global Christianity, social justice conversations, and the lived witness of Palestinian Christians. They’re wary of tying support for Israel to a particular political identity. Still, the old gravitational pull is there. Israel sits at the center of the biblical world they inherited, even if they’re unsure what to do with that inheritance. For some, creating distance from Israel feels like part of developing a broader, more global faith. For others, staying connected to Israel feels like staying connected to the faith that raised them. The debate now isn’t about prophecy charts—it’s about who gets to define what evangelical identity looks like going forward.

Survey data only confirms the divide. Older evangelicals still show strong support—above 70 percent in most polls—shaped by decades of Bible reading and a narrative of moral clarity in which Israel plays a starring role. Younger evangelicals live in a different ecosystem entirely. Their support tends to hover around 35–45 percent, and a large number are simply unsure. They’re not rejecting Israel; they’re just missing the theological script that once made Israel feel indispensable. And because of that, they’re wide open to whichever voice—left, right, or somewhere in between—can tell a compelling and credible story about why Israel matters, or why it doesn’t.

If evangelical support for Israel is going to endure, it won’t come from resurrecting old prophecy charts. Those belong to a different era. Younger evangelicals are not resistant to Israel itself; they are resistant to presentations that sound like political scripts from the past. Israel must be placed back inside the broader biblical story—linked to God’s covenant, His mission, and His character. And it must be disconnected from the assumption that it is a single-issue political cause floating above everything else. It must instead be framed within the arc of redemption. When Israel is presented as part of a Christian’s spiritual inheritance rather than a test of political loyalty, the conversation opens up. But this only works if the message is steady, sincere, and embodied. Younger evangelicals trust what they see lived. The future of the relationship will depend not on slogans but on discipleship.

Reaching younger Christians will require new storytellers, new platforms, and a renewed imagination for how Israel fits inside the Christian story. Social media is now the primary environment where identities are formed and theological instincts develop. If Israel is going to matter to the next generation, it has to show up in the places where they actually spend their time. That means quick, well-crafted videos that cut through the noise and longer conversations that feel honest enough to build trust. It means stories—real ones—that give theological ideas some texture instead of leaving them suspended in abstraction. Young believers aren’t sitting around waiting for policy briefings or white papers. They’re looking for something that speaks to their faith, their sense of purpose, and the complex world they navigate every day.

They want to feel the meaning, not just absorb a set of arguments. And that’s not immaturity—it’s an honest reflection of how spiritual formation works now. Faith takes root through experience, through community, through stories that make theology tangible. Teaching still matters, of course, but it has to be joined with the kind of narrative and relational depth that helps young believers connect what they hear on Sunday with what they face on Monday.

The point isn’t to pull them into geopolitical debates or hand them someone else’s script. It’s about showing, in a simple and natural way, how God’s faithfulness to Israel fits into the everyday rhythms of Christian life—how it speaks into worship, vocation, justice, and the long arc of redemption they’re trying to make sense of. When that connection becomes something they can actually live with, Israel stops feeling like an ideological checkpoint. It becomes part of the larger story they already carry in their bones.

And once they begin to see Israel that way—as a piece of Scripture’s ongoing witness to God’s reliability—it no longer feels like a political position they’re supposed to defend. It feels like inheritance, something handed down in the life of faith. In that space, you’re forming them as disciples rather than correcting them as skeptics.

What could make this shift possible is a communicator with good instincts—someone steady, present, and able to read what captures young attention. Not a pundit or policy expert, but a theological storyteller who can speak directly into the questions younger believers already hold: What is God doing in the world? How do I stay faithful when everything feels unstable? What does calling look like right now?

The right voice could help them see that Israel’s story isn’t an exception or a political sideshow. It’s a thread woven all the way through the biblical narrative. And over time, a consistent, credible presence could begin to reshape the instincts of an entire generation.

In the end, long-term support will not come from arguments. It will come from giving young believers a story they can inhabit—a way of seeing Israel woven into their spiritual identity rather than tied to partisan expectations. Israel must be presented as a place where God’s covenant faithfulness is still visible, a reminder that the biblical story is still unfolding. With patient teaching, wise digital engagement, and leaders who embody what they teach, that vision can take root again. And if it does, evangelical support for Israel will not merely survive the generational handoff—it will mature into something steadier, deeper, and more resilient in the decades ahead.