Dr. Tim Orr

Dr. Tim Orr

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N.
Dec 7

You seem to write some of your best stuff while on sabbatical. I suggest more such breaks!

Tim, it has become clear to me that you ‘see’ things other scholars don’t. This is another excellent piece that shows deep insight. The Holy Spirit works with you - obviously. Well done.

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