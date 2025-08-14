For decades, the phrase “law and order” has been more than a matter of crime policy, it has been a battlefield between two competing moral economies. In one, justice is rooted in universal principles, the law applies equally to all, and order is the precondition for liberty. In the other, moral legitimacy is tied to identity, the oppressed are presumed righteous, the powerful presumed guilty, and the law is judged by whether it dismantles perceived systems of oppression. These two frameworks do not simply disagree on policing or sentencing, they disagree on what justice itself means, who defines it, and how it should be enforced. Until we understand this philosophical divide, we will continue talking past each other, arguing over symptoms while ignoring the moral foundations beneath the conflict.

The Historical Baggage

Progressive suspicion toward “law and order” is anchored in specific historical moments where the phrase was used to resist moral progress. In the 1960s, politicians like George Wallace and Richard Nixon deployed “law and order” rhetoric in response to civil rights protests, framing peaceful demonstrators as dangerous lawbreakers while defending laws that upheld segregation (Flamm, 2005). Civil rights activist Angela Davis later argued that this framing transformed legitimate struggles for equality into “criminal” threats to be suppressed, allowing systemic racism to hide behind legal language (Davis, 2003). The problem was compounded in the 1980s and 1990s during the War on Drugs, when policies like mandatory minimums, “three strikes” laws, and aggressive policing disproportionately targeted minority communities. Michelle Alexander (2010) contends that these policies created a “racial caste system” through mass incarceration, where law enforcement became “the primary vehicle for racial social control” in the United States. These patterns convinced many progressives that “law and order” was not a shield for the vulnerable but a weapon against them.

The Philosophical Shift: From Universal Principles to Oppressor Oppressed Morality

Yet history alone cannot fully explain the depth of progressive hostility toward “law and order.” A deeper shift took place in Western moral reasoning in the decades after the 1960s. In the classical liberal tradition, moral legitimacy was grounded in universal principles, truths that apply equally to all people regardless of identity or circumstance (Scruton, 2015). By contrast, contemporary progressive thought often operates within a moral framework that divides society into two categories, oppressors and oppressed. Civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson (2014) has argued that American legal systems were “built on narratives of racial difference” and that true justice cannot be achieved until those narratives are dismantled. In this framework, moral authority is presumed to reside with those seen as marginalized, while institutions of power, whether governments, courts, or police, are viewed with inherent suspicion. Patrisse Cullors, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter, described “law and order” as “the language of state violence” that serves to “legitimize the punishment of communities already under siege” (Cullors, 2018). This shift changes how law itself is evaluated, making enforcement against oppressed groups inherently suspect.

Competing Definitions of Justice

This philosophical divide leads to incompatible definitions of justice. Conservatives typically view justice as procedural, laws should be applied consistently, regardless of social or political outcomes, because fairness in process is the surest guard against tyranny (Murray, 2019). Progressives often view justice as outcome oriented, laws are only just if they produce equitable results for marginalized communities, even if that means applying them unevenly. Ta-Nehisi Coates (2015) has written that America’s “heritage of law” is inseparable from its “heritage of plunder,” arguing that law must be evaluated by whether it corrects historic wrongs, not merely whether it treats individuals equally in the present. Historical examples are often used to support this perspective. The Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was lawful but profoundly unjust, and those who defied it are rightly remembered as heroes. Gandhi’s campaigns of civil disobedience against British colonial law, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s refusal to comply with segregation ordinances, serve as progressive touchstones for the idea that moral law outranks human law (King, 1994). Without a transcendent standard, however, the decision about when to break laws can become subjective.

The Progressive Suspicion of Authority

A major driver of the progressive rejection of “law and order” is a deep distrust of the institutions tasked with enforcing it. This is not only due to recent high profile tragedies like the deaths of George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, but also to the historical origins of American policing. Early policing structures in the South grew out of slave patrols, and in the North they were sometimes used to suppress labor movements (Hinton, 2021). This historical memory, combined with modern incidents of police misconduct, reinforces the belief that law enforcement has always existed primarily to protect the interests of the powerful against the powerless. Michelle Alexander (2010) writes that “law enforcement practices are shaped by the racial caste system” in ways that ensure the over-policing of certain communities while under-protecting them from real harm. From this perspective, “law and order” is not about protecting all equally, but about preserving a hierarchy. This belief underlies movements like “defund the police,” which, as Cullors (2018) explains, seek to “divest from the structures that cause harm and invest in community-based safety.”

A Biblical Diagnosis

The biblical witness affirms the need for both justice and order, holding them together in a tension that human systems often fail to maintain. Romans 13 teaches that governing authorities are established by God to restrain evil and promote the good, affirming the legitimacy of lawful order in a fallen world. Yet the same Scripture also records that when earthly laws contradict God’s commands, they must be resisted. Acts 5:29 presents the apostles defying the Sanhedrin with the words, “We must obey God rather than men,” while Isaiah 10:1–2 condemns rulers who “make unjust laws… to deprive the poor of their rights.” The biblical model therefore upholds lawful authority but subjects it to God’s higher standard of justice. Where progressive critique aligns with Scripture is in its rejection of legal systems that entrench injustice. Where it departs is in its anthropology, progressive thought often assumes that injustice is rooted primarily in corrupt systems, whereas the Bible teaches that injustice flows from sinful human hearts as well (Genesis 6:5; Jeremiah 17:9). Without acknowledging universal sin, progressives risk replacing one unjust order with another.

The Danger of Justice Without Order

Pursuing justice while dismantling lawful order is historically a recipe for instability, if not outright disaster. The French Revolution began with noble ideals of liberty and equality but quickly descended into the Reign of Terror, where “justice” was defined by political vengeance and enforced by the guillotine (Schama, 1989). More recently, the collapse of regimes during the Arab Spring showed that tearing down authoritarian structures without establishing a stable moral and legal framework often leads to chaos and power vacuums (Lynch, 2016). These examples illustrate a hard truth, justice without order cannot sustain itself, because in the absence of shared standards and enforceable laws, power gravitates toward the strongest, not the most righteous. The biblical vision resists this false dichotomy. Micah 6:8 calls God’s people to “do justice” and “walk humbly,” implying that justice must be pursued under God’s authority, which includes the structures He ordains for maintaining order.

Where This Leaves Us

The progressive rejection of “law and order” cannot be reduced to simple misunderstanding or historical grievance, it is the outworking of a moral framework that locates legitimacy in identity categories rather than in universal truths. In this framework, the oppressed are presumed morally right, and authority is presumed morally wrong, unless proven otherwise. This is why enforcement of the law is treated with suspicion, even when the law itself is just. The danger of this framework is that it removes any objective standard by which to judge laws apart from political loyalty or group identity. Conservatives, for their part, must resist the temptation to idolize order as though it were justice in itself. The Christian call is to a higher integration, to uphold laws that reflect God’s righteousness, reform those that do not, and maintain an order that serves justice rather than undermines it.

The real danger is not that we will lose the argument over “law and order,” but that we will forget what either word means, and in doing so, hand both justice and liberty to those who define them only in the image of their own power.

References

Alexander, M. (2010). The new Jim Crow: Mass incarceration in the age of colorblindness. The New Press.

Coates, T. N. (2015). Between the world and me. Spiegel & Grau.

Cullors, P. (2018). When they call you a terrorist: A Black Lives Matter memoir. St. Martin’s Press.

Davis, A. (2003). Are prisons obsolete? Seven Stories Press.

Epp, C. R., Maynard-Moody, S., & Haider-Markel, D. (2014). Pulled over: How police stops define race and citizenship.

University of Chicago Press.

Flamm, M. W. (2005). Law and order: Street crime, civil unrest, and the crisis of liberalism in the 1960s. Columbia University Press.

Hinton, E. (2021). America on fire: The untold history of police violence and Black rebellion since the 1960s. Liveright.

King, M. L., Jr. (1994). Letter from Birmingham jail. HarperSanFrancisco. (Original work published 1963)

Loury, G. C. (2021). The anatomy of racial inequality (2nd ed.). Harvard University Press.

Lynch, M. (2016). The Arab Spring: The unfinished revolutions of the new Middle East. PublicAffairs.

Murray, D. (2019). The madness of crowds: Gender, race, and identity. Bloomsbury.

Schama, S. (1989). Citizens: A chronicle of the French Revolution. Alfred A. Knopf.

Scruton, R. (2015). How to be a conservative. Bloomsbury Continuum.

U.S. Sentencing Commission. (2017). Demographic differences in sentencing: An update to the 2012 Booker report.

Stevenson, B. (2014). Just mercy: A story of justice and redemption. Spiegel & Grau.