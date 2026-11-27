When I mention Munther Isaac or Bethlehem Bible College, many Evangelical Christians will say they have never heard of him, or, if they have, know little about him. While his impact hasn't reached the masses yet, many signs suggest it will.

Isaac is a recognized mainstay in progressive evangelical circles through ministries like Red Letter Christians, people like Shane Claiborne, and organizations like Sojourners. In mainline Protestant circles, particularly Lutheran, Presbyterian, and Reformed denominational networks, and among their progressive leaders, he is the celebrated darling of social justice. Then there is the realm of theologians, where dumb ideas are always in vogue, such as Palestinian liberation theology, influenced by leaders like Naim Ateek and Sabeel and organizations like Kairos Palestine, and seeks to legitimize these ideas in Christian teaching.

In some missiological circles, increasingly shaped by sociology, they focus selectively on contextual theology, biblical theology of the land, and reconciliation, arguing that Isaac’s ideas purportedly serve the Church’s global mission. In evangelical campus ministries, ideological pressure to conform to Palestinianism is intense, and groups associated with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and the International Fellowship of Evangelical Students (IFES) have given Isaac’s writings and biblical teaching considerably wider exposure. A growing number of Evangelical colleges have followed suit. For example, Wheaton College is one of the institutions that have followed that path. After October 7th, it invited Isaac to lecture on the issue, and his ideas had significant institutional backing.

This is why I write so passionately on this issue, particularly because Isaac is such a prominent voice increasingly shaping how many Western Christians view the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His sermons, speeches, and biblical exegesis seek to sustain a critique of Zionism as the cause of the Palestinian crisis. What I seek to expose is that his mission and his theology are driven by his Palestinian nationalist commitments. While all the groups I mentioned in the preceding paragraphs would express disdain for Christian nationalism and wrapping one’s beliefs in the American flag. Ironically, they are wrapping themselves in the Palestinian flag and Christianizing another version of Christian nationalism that ends up being far more destructive.

In this article, I will draw on his teaching in his book, Christ in the Rubble: Faith, the Bible, and the Genocide in Gaza (2025). In the book, Isaac anticipates accusations of antisemitism by stating that he rejects antisemitism, advocates equal rights for all, stresses the importance of loving one’s Jewish neighbor, and expresses a commitment to reconciliation. I contend that much of his rhetoric and writing calls these professed commitments into question. I have no objection per se to his criticism of and opposition to Biblical Zionism, as that does not in itself constitute antisemitism. Rather, my concern is the extent to which he appeals to Zionism as an explanation for the suffering of the Palestinian people, with comparatively little attention given to, for example, Hamas and the history of Arab military opposition to Israel’s existence. As I hope to demonstrate in a number of articles, including this one, I maintain that this disproportionate reliance on Zionism as an overarching explanatory framework amounts to a parasitic theodicy. Indeed, I would see this as almost inevitable given the underlying hermeneutical assumptions of his theology.

When I say parasitic theodicy, I need to explain what I mean. The word connotes an effort to reconcile the dilemma of why, if God is good and loving, evil still exists in the world. The appeal points to things like the free will defense and the results of living in a fallen world. I apply the concept to ideology, more specifically political theodicy, which involves defending the goodness of an ideology. In a secular or political context, the object being defended is no longer necessarily God. Instead, it might be a political ideology, social order, national identity, revolutionary movement, or vision of historical progress.

The feature which renders a political theodicy parasitic is the need for some other party or group to be evil. All problems, failings and injustices can then be ascribed to the actions of others, sparing the ideology any close scrutiny of its own deficiencies and failings. Therefore, any such ideology needs an enemy to survive.

Time and again throughout history, Jews have been considered an adequate explanation for these shortcomings, so that antisemitism takes on an additional aspect of serving to protect the ideology. In more recent happenings, since 1948, the charges have been leveled against the Jewish state of Israel.

Isaac titles the first chapter of his book Christ in the Rubble: Faith, the Bible, and the Genocide in Gaza simply “A Genocide in Gaza.” Put simply, Isaac needs it to be a genocide because it underpins his political theodicy, which is central to the larger theological framework he constructs throughout the book. If the aim of Israel’s actions is to annihilate or inflict suffering on the Palestinian people, then clearly Israel would be the evil party and the Palestinians the victims. These are the parameters within which one would view the plight and suffering of the Palestinians if one accepted Isaac’s premise. It is therefore not surprising that he goes on to use this as the dominant perspective from which to consider a range of issues in the Bible. More troubling, however, is his tendency to treat contested issues as settled, to select evidence to support his case, and to imply moral failings on the part of those who reach different conclusions.

The conclusion of genocide precedes the investigation.

Isaac begins the chapter with an anecdote about a person named Hind who was trapped under a car as a result of Israeli forces and was killed. This comes before any discussion of the Genocide Convention, the South African case, various opinions, and what would need to be shown. It is put forward as moral certainty, so there is little scope for these or other matters to be established.

Hind’s story is one of many. For the last year, Palestinians—and people around the world—have seen a genocide unfold before our eyes. This was not a genocide in which the horrors were discovered after the fact. No one can claim to be shocked. No one can claim not to have known—even if the full extent of this genocide is still to be determined, since thousands are still believed to be under the rubble, and since many stories remain to be told, and many investigations to be carried out. Yet, what we have witnessed is horrifying enough. The stories and images from Gaza were horror stories and images. (Isaac, 2025, p. 25)

An important difference exists between something being abhorrent and falling within a particular legal definition. There can be no doubt that what happened to Hind was abhorrent. However, this in itself would be insufficient to prove that the acts were genocidal. From the outset, Isaac treats it as beyond doubt that there was genocide; he is therefore assuming the very conclusion he is seeking to establish.

Isaac’s handling of the International Court of Justice is a serious methodological weakness

In drawing on the language of ‘apartheid’, largely derived from Palestinian Liberation Theology, Isaac refers to South Africa’s application to the ICJ against Israel. To an extent, he obscures the legal distinction between the plausibility of the rights asserted on behalf of the Palestinian people that require protection by the Court and a determination by the ICJ that Israel is perpetrating genocide. He selects various extracts from the Order without drawing the reader’s attention to what it does not decide.

On 26 January 2024, the ICJ directed a range of interim measures to protect the rights of the Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention. In particular, it did not find that acts constituting genocide were taking place or decide upon the existence of the necessary intent. The substantive question therefore remained unresolved.

There is a danger, if the effect of such an Order is not more explicitly explained, of a reader concluding that there is now judicial confirmation of the charge of genocide against Israel.

He repeatedly conflates devastating military consequences with proof of genocidal intent

At various points, he equates the scale of destruction and other effects on the population of Gaza with proof of the requisite intent. But genocide requires a very particular intent, namely to destroy a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, in whole or in part. As noted above, Isaac is content to identify a variety of other factors, such as extensive destruction, widespread civilian suffering, the commission of various war crimes, and so on. He therefore adopts a convenient criterion, consistent with his theodicy, to argue that these suffice. Of course, they do not suffice on their own, because the intent to destroy the protected group itself must be shown.

Isaac seeks his own manipulated definition by seeking to demonstrate extensive destruction, widespread civilian suffering, or even the commission of war crimes as a fulfillment of that term. This is where he applies his own definition to further his theodicy because it is not sufficient merely to demonstrate extensive destruction, widespread civilian suffering, or even the commission of war crimes. What must be established is the specific intent to destroy the protected group itself.

What Isaac does is seek to establish genocidal intent by conflating the destructive consequences of Israeli military operations with a deliberate intention to destroy the Palestinian people. This does not, in and of itself, establish genocidal intent. Isaac repeatedly fails to adequately distinguish between the consequences of military action and the specific intention legally required to establish genocide.

He points to the number of Palestinian deaths as evidence and rhetorically asks how many more would be necessary before this would constitute a “massacre”. Again, he avoids assigning any blame to Hamas. For instance, according to my count after putting the term Hamas in the search bar of the Kindle version of the book, he mentions the term 187 times. So he does deal with Hamas, but how he does is the telling point, given that he doesn’t completely ignore Hamas’s ideology, atrocities, authoritarianism, or human rights abuses. He acknowledges them. However, after examining each mention, the recurring theme of his argument is that Hamas’s actions are contextualized within Israeli oppression. He instead assigns Israel responsibility for the conditions that produced and sustained Hamas. My criticism is that his moral treatment of Hamas’s independent moral agency is far less developed.

Across many pages, there is remarkably little mention, for example, of the extensive network of tunnels beneath much of Gaza, the nature and location of military operations in densely populated areas, or how these factors relate to the extent of property destruction and the specific objectives of particular military operations. He fails to account for the extensive number of tunnels and where exactly they were strategically placed. Hamas’s strategy was to place the tunnels in residential neighborhoods and beneath or near civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and mosques. Isaac also fails to account for the nature of military operations in these areas and how they relate to military operations. Each of these considerations would be highly relevant, but that would undermine his political theodicy.

Conclusion

The difficulty is that all of this is pressed into the service of predetermined political and theological conclusions. That Isaac will treat “genocide” as virtually a foregone conclusion, be content with a very superficial discussion of the decision by the ICJ, and equate various effects of Israeli military action with an intention to commit genocide, all point to a general tendency in his approach. He will guide his assessment and discussion of the facts by what he wishes to conclude.

Many forms of the parasitic theodicy would be expected to exhibit this feature: details and complexities surrounding the plight of the Palestinians are pressed into conformity with a broad-brush view that lays much of the blame for thwarted Palestinian aspirations at the door of Zionism. And if this view can be given a respectable theological basis, then opposing Zionism will be a Christian duty.

If Evangelicals are alert to the danger of making Christianity an appendage of American nationalism, they ought to be equally wary of it being made an appendage of Palestinian nationalism. There is no necessary commitment to all or most of the tenets of Palestinian nationalism simply out of sympathy and concern for the Palestinians. Nor should one be prepared to countenance any and all actions of the state of Israel, simply out of acknowledgment of a legitimate Jewish desire for national self-determination. The prophetic Church should bring all such nationalisms under the judgment of God’s Word. By making theology the handmaid of one particular form of nationalism, Isaac fails to fulfill the prophetic role he professes to embrace.

Works Cited

Isaac, M. (2025). Christ in the rubble: Faith, the Bible, and the genocide in Gaza. Wm. B. Eerdmans Publishing Company.